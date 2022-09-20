The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II becomes the latest in modern history and the first in the United Kingdom since Winston Churchill's

Attendance at the state funeral of the Queen is estimated to be over one million and still counting

Meanwhile, the likes of late American President, John F. Kennedy and Mao Zedong of China had a befitting state burial with plenty of attendees

The demise of a prominent personality is one that comes with a huge attraction, publicity, comments, criticism, adulation, tributes, and condolences.

Over the years, the world has witnessed the demise of great and prominent people that has one way or the other impacted the lives of people, their community, popular culture, perceptions, and worldview.

The world has witnessed memorable and legendary state funerals from Winston Churchill, Queen Elizabeth, John F. Kennedy, and a host of others. Photo: Wikepedia

Source: UGC

Some of these prominent figures in society were given befitting burial ceremonies that were attended by thousands and millions of people.

These burial ceremonies could be in form of public memorial services, states funeral, and a host of others.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In this short piece, Legit.ng will be highlighting the list of some notable state funeral services with the most attendance in history.

State funeral of Victor Hugo (2,000,000–3,000,000 attendees)

Hugo was a French writer and politician considered to be one of the best French writers of all time. He died in Paris, France 22 May 1885 at the age of 83.

State funeral of Eva Perón (3,000,000 attendees)

Eva was one of the earliest female activists in the 20th century. She was also a politician and wife of Argentine President, Juan Domingo Perón.

She died26 July 1952 at the young age of 33 years and her state funeral as recorded racked up the attendance of three million people in Buenos Aires.

State funeral of John F. Kennedy (550,000 attendees)

Kennedy is the 35th president of the United States and was infamously assassinated in his third year in office on 22 November 1963 at the age of 46.

According to Las Vagas Sun, his state funeral had 550,000 attendees.

State funeral of Winston Churchill (506,000 attendees)

State funeral of Mao Zedong (1000,000 attendees)

State funeral of Elizabeth II (Millions)

Source: Legit.ng