The thrill of an event and its feeling in the heart of people can spark a large convergence of the whole world to enjoy the moments that come with it.

Sometimes it can be exciting and sometimes the event can be sad, may be due to a tragic event of a ghastly terror attack with the 9/11 attack by terrorists in the US, the death of a national hero, or a worldwide pandemic.

Most recently, the world witnessed the demise of arguably the greatest national leader of all time in the history of planet earth.

Queen Elizabeth II was a huge loss to the United Kingdom and the world at large after she passed away on Thursday, September 8.

Before her demise, she became the longest-serving monarch in modern history and also the longest-serving national leader with a 70-years reign on the throne.

She passed at the glorious age of 96 at the Balmoral Castle in the United Kingdom.

However, her funeral service will go down in history as one of the legendary moments in the world's history, especially in terms of viewership.

The Queen's funeral according to Statista is said to have smashed the world record for the most watched live broadcast events in history with more than four billion views worldwide.

However, major events like the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, UEFA champions league, and other powerful events have made their own mark over the years in terms of viewership.

Below is the list of the most watched broadcast events in history:

5. Muhammad Ali vs. George Foreman (1 Billion Viewers)

Bleachers Report described the bout as one of Muhammed Ali's greatest fights of all time.

The highly revered bout tagged as the "Rumble in the Jungle" was held on October 30, at the Stade Tata Raphaël, Kinshasa, Zaire.

The bout was an undisputed heavyweight bout with the WBA, WBC, and the Ring heavyweight titles all on the line.

4. Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Wedding (1.9 Billion Viewers)

The holy matrimonial union of was held on Saturday, May 19, 2018, in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom.

The extravagant royal wedding was televised by popular TV stations in the UK, USA, Australia, Canada, and other countries.

CNBC in its report says over 29.2 million people watched the royal wedding in the USA.

3. Muhammad Ali vs. Leon Spinks II (2 Billion Viewers)

The legendary boxer made it to the list again list, no wonder he is referred to as the greatest sportsman in history and arguably the greatest entertainer and showman in history.

Muhammed Ali's bout with Leon Spinks made the legendary dominate live broadcast making him the most viewed individual on live television combining views from his previous sold-out fights.

According to Wikipedia, over 90 million viewers watched the main event in the United States, with 46.7% of TV sets in the nation tuned in—a record for the time.

The fight was said to have racked up two billion views worldwide in an era where there were no social media platforms.

The bout took place on September 15, 1978, at the Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana, United States for the WBA and the Ring heavyweight championships.

2. Funeral Of Diana and Michael Jackson (2.5 Billion Viewers)

Princess Diana of the royal house of England, mother of Prince William and Prince Harry was one of the most loveable personalities in all of the United Kingdom.

Biography.com described her tragic demise and funeral as "one of the most heartbreaking moments to watch in royal history"

History.com says her funeral held on 6th September 1997 racked up 2.5 billion viewers worldwide.

Meanwhile, the King of Pop who is arguably the most successful musical artiste of all time living or dead also had a tragic demise.

A public memorial service was held in his honour on July 7, 2009, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, twelve days after his tragic demise.

Jackson's memorial service according to Global Monitor is said to have been the event with the most media coverage (a record at the time).

1. Queen Elizabeth II funeral (More Than 4 Billion Viewers)

Daily star, a UK tabloid in its recent report stated that the Queen's funeral will become the 'most watched broadcast of all time' with 4.1billion viewers.

This feat puts the late Queen as the most viewed individual smashing Muhammed Ali's record of 3.5 billion viewers which comes from a combination of the different televised bouts.

