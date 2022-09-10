The news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II wasn't received by everyone around the world with the same level of shock and grief

An Argentinian television host popped open a bottle of champagne on air to celebrate the death of Queen Elizabeth

The controversial presenter has not been the only one who has openly mocked the Queen's death around the globe

Buenos Aires - As the death of Queen Elizabeth II was announced by Buckingham Palace, an Argentine TV host, Santiago Cúneo popped open a bottle of champagne live on air while announcing the passing of the British monarch.

In footage from the live show, the Argentinian journalist appears surrounded by white and blue balloons—the colors of Argentina's flag—uncorking a champagne bottle and eating finger sandwiches.

The TV presenter has faced a lot of backlash for celebrating Queen Elizabeth's death live on air. Photo credit: @porquetendencia

Source: Twitter

Newsweek reports that Cúneo broke the news of Queen Elizabeth II's death with incendiary words, announcing that "the old b**** has died. She's done for good. Loud applause for Satan who has finally taken her."

The controversial announcement by the Argentinian journalist quickly became viral in Argentina, with the hashtag #Cuneoalmediodia starting to trend on Twitter.

Many in Argentina criticized Cúneo's bad taste and criticized those supporting his flamboyant performance on air.

A user wrote on Twitter:

“I am Argentinian and this guy doesn't represent me. We are sorry for this loss.”

Another user wrote:

“What a horrible thing… how much bad taste.”

While the journalist celebrated the death of the 96-year-old queen, the Argentinian government posted a tribute and said the country 'accompanies the British people and her family in this moment of grief,' according to The New York Post.

Daily Mail reports that this is not the first time Cúneo has sparked controversy. He was fired in 2019 from a Cronica TV after he allegedly spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

Cúneo was accused of spreading the idea of a Jewish state in Argentina.

Argentina and Britain fought a bitter war over the Falkland Islands in 1982, where Argentina ultimately lost.

