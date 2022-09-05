Liz Truss was elected the Conservative Leader on Monday, as she gets set to take over as UK’s Prime Minister from Boris Johnson on Tuesday

The next Prime Minister polled a total of 81,32 votes to defeat rival and former chancellor, Rishi Sunak, who polled 60, 399 votes

However, this piece sought to introduce interesting and quick facts about Truss, whom many people are not familiar with

Mary Elizabeth Truss, aged 47, has emerged as the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK), replacing Boris Johnson as Britain’s next leader.

As she assumes office, Legit.ng highlights ten things to know about the lady simply called Liz Truss, Britain’s 56th Prime Minister and the third woman in history to lead the affairs of the UK, a report by Daily Trust confirmed.

Liz Truss was the third woman to become Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Photo credit: YES 2 EK

Ten 10 interesting facts about Liz Truss

1. Her early life

Mary Elizabeth Truss was born on July 26, 1975, to John Kenneth and Priscilla Mary Truss.

While her father is an emeritus professor of pure mathematics at the University of Leeds; her mother was a nurse, teacher and member of the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament.

2. A graduate of Philosophy, Politics and Economics

From an early age, she has been known by her middle name, Elizabeth. She read Philosophy, Politics and Economics at Merton College, Oxford, graduating in 1996.

3. Liberal Democrats

Truss was active in the Liberal Democrats.

She was president of Oxford University Liberal Democrats and a member of the national executive committee of Liberal Democrat Youth and Students (LDYS).

She later joined the Conservative Party in 1996. Now, she leads the party.

4. A qualified Chartered Management Accountant

From 1996 to 2000, Truss worked for Shell, during which time she qualified as a Chartered Management Accountant (ACMA) in 1999.

In 2000, Truss was employed by Cable & Wireless and rose to the economic director before leaving in 2005.

5. Currently the Secretary for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs

She is currently serving as the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs since 2021 and Minister for Women and Equalities since 2019.

6. Served under Prime Ministers David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson

A member of the Conservative Party, she has been a Member of Parliament (MP) for South West Norfolk since 2010.

She has served in various Cabinet positions under Prime Ministers David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson.

7. The first female Lord Chancellor

After David Cameron resigned as Prime Minister in July 2016, Truss was appointed Secretary of State for Justice and Lord Chancellor by Theresa May, becoming the first female Lord Chancellor in the thousand-year history of the office.

8. UK’s 56th Prime Minister

Liz Truss is the UK’s 56th prime minister and the third female prime minister to lead the country.

The previous female prime ministers – Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May – were also from the Conservative Party.

9. Truss married a fellow accountant

In 2000, Truss married Hugh O’Leary, a fellow accountant; the couple is blessed with two daughters.

10. Had an affair with her political mentor

From 2004 until mid-2005, she had an extra-marital affair with married MP Mark Field, whom the Conservative Party had appointed as her political mentor. However, her marriage with O’Leary survived the affair.

Conclusion

Meanwhile, Liz Truss will enter Downing Street on Tuesday, September 6, after a bruising battle to become the UK’s next prime minister.

The 47-year-old Truss, who championed tax cuts and opposed 'woke' identity politics, will be succeeding Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is leaving office following a series of controversies, that led to his resignation.

