UK foreign secretary Liz Truss defeated Indian-origin former chancellor Rishi Sunak to be named the winner of the Conservative Party leadership contest

Following this, he will now go on to formally take charge as British Prime Minister as Boris Johnson's successor

With this, she is the third female Prime Minister in Britain, after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May

Liz Truss has won its leadership election and will take over from Boris Johnson tomorrow as the UK’s new leader.

She has been described as a tax-cutting crusader who modeled herself on Margaret Thatcher and endeared herself to the Conservative Party’s pro-Brexit right-wing, CNN reports.

Liz Truss, who has served as Boris Johnson’s foreign secretary for the past year, won 57% of the votes of Conservative Party members to become its leader. Rishi Sunak took 43%.

Liz Truss to become Britain’s next prime minister

Source: UGC

It was a closer than anticipated victory for the longtime favorite, who was popular among party members but won the support of less than a third of her MPs earlier in the leadership contest.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Truss will officially take over as prime minister on Tuesday after meeting Queen Elizabeth II.

Source: Legit.ng