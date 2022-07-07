Following multiple scandals, the prime minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, is set to resign as the leader of the Conservative Party

Already, not less than 50 ministers have tendered their resignation letters including their Tory MP aides

A Tory leadership election is expected to be conducted this summer and the winner will succeed the British PM

UK - A report from BBC has it that Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom (UK) will resign as the leader of the Conservative Party on Thursday, July 7.

A part of the report said while Johnson is expected to vacate the office as the leader of the party, he will remain the prime minister until the autumn of 2022.

The British newspaper's political editor, Chris Mason, stated:

“Boris Johnson will resign as Conservative leader today - he will continue as prime minister until the autumn."

It was also gathered that a Tory leadership election will be conducted in summer and the winner replace Johnson afterward.

The prime minister is to make a public statement to Britons on these anticipated developments.

After a series of scandals involving Johnson, about 50 of his ministers resigned as well as their Tory MP aides.

President Buhari responds to UK prime minister's question about running for office again

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari had again stated that he had no plan to stay in office as president of Nigeria beyond May 29, 2023.

Responding to a question asked by Johnson on seeking office for a third term, President Buhari confirmed that he does not intend to try remaining in office for any reason.

The conversation between President Buhari and prime minister Boris Johnson took place at a bilateral meeting on the margins of the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, Rwanda.

Referring to former President Olusegun Obasanjo's attempt at running for office for the third time, Buhari gave a firm, "no" to Johnson.

Buhari, UK prime minister discuss Nnamdi Kanu's detention, details emerge

In reaction to inquiries by Johnson, Buhari had said that Nnamdi Kanu would face the law. The president also told Boris Johnson that the IPOB leader made some unprintable remarks about Nigeria while residing in the UK.

