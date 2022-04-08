Russia has been suspended by the United Nations from its Human Rights Council over allegations of human rights violations since its invasion of Ukraine

The United Nations made the resolution on Thursday, April 7 amid a two-third voting majority by various countries

The voting process comes shortly after the Ukrainian Ambassador had called on countries to support the resolution to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council

On Thursday, April 7, the United Nations resolved to suspend Russia from its human rights council over its invasion of Ukraine.

A statement on the website of the United Nations showed that the resolution received a two-thirds majority of those voting, minus abstentions, in the 193-member Assembly, with 93 nations voting in favour and 24 against.

The UN noted that 58 countries including Nigeria, India, Brazil, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Egypt, and Malaysia among many others abstained from the voting process.

A table showing how countries voted during the resolution. Photo: @UN_News_Centre

Source: Twitter

Countries that voted against the suspension include Russia, China, Cuba, North Korea, Iran, Syria, and Vietnam.

The UN said that the meeting is the beginning of a special emergency session on the ongoing war against Ukraine by Russia and the several reports of human rights violations by Russian forces.

The statement read in part:

"This past weekend, disturbing photos emerged from the city of Bucha, a suburb of the capital, Kyiv, where hundreds of civilian bodies were found in the streets and in mass graves following Russia’s withdrawal from the area."

Ukrainian Ambassador makes appeal before voting

However, before the voting process, Legit.ng gathered that Sergiy Kyslytsya, the Ukrainian Ambassador called on countries to support the resolution to suspend Russia from the UN council.

Russia not the first to be suspended by the UN

This is not the first time that a UN member state has had its membership in the Human Rights Council suspended.

Libya lost its seat in 2011, following repression of protests by ruler Muammar Gaddafi, who was later overthrown.

Speaking before the resolution, the deputy Russian ambassador, Gennady Kuzmin, urged countries to vote against the attempt by the western countries and their allies to destroy the existing human rights architecture.

