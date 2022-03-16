Russian troops on the order of President Vladimir Putin continue to destroy Ukraine to the consternation of the whole world.

As a result of this, many countries have slammed different sanctions on Russia and those associated with the Russian dictator. On of such high profile crony of Putin is Chelsea's Roman Abramovich who has been sanctioned by the United Kingdom government and the European Union.

Russian troops on the order of President Vladimir Putin continue to destroy Ukraine. Photo: CNN

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng in this article has curated some videos of the devastation and man inhumanity to man being visited on Ukraine and her people.

Destruction to Mariupol

This video by Telegraph shows destruction to Mariupol as Russian forces continue bombardment.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In this vide, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shows a graphic video of attacks by Russian forces as part of his address to US Congress.

Please start watching from Minutes 13:20

Captured Russian soldiers fear President Putin will order them to be killed by firing squad if they are sent back home (Video)

Meanwhile, some captured Russian soldiers by Ukrainian forces are now scared of returning back home because they may be sentenced to death by firing squad. They also said that their family have considered them dead.

One of the captured soldier also revealed that his parents had already prepared his funeral.

Meanwhile, different reactions have trailed the news of the surrender on social media.

James Russell

"I have read that Russian officials had the same attitude about captured troops of the Red Army during the Stalinist era in WW2. There is a quote from mothers to sons going to war from ancient Sparta: "Come back with your shield or on it", meaning come back victorious or dead. To survive a defeat, or even worse, to be captured alive, was considered utterly shameful. Thousands of years later, the same ethos seems alive and well in some parts of the world. Therein lies the real shame."

Crude oil hits 13-year high, sells for $130 per barrel as Western economies move to ban Russian Oil

Meanwhile, it was reported that Nigeria might be in for a windfall as the escalating Russian invasion of Ukraine has driven crude oil to a 13-year high, selling at $130 per barrel.

The US crude soared not less than 7 percent on Sunday evening as the market continued to react sharply to supply troubles amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine and the thought that Russian oil and gas may be banned by the European and American markets.

Source: Legit.ng