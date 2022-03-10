Decrying the invasion in Ukraine, the United Kingdom (UK) on Thursday, March 10, impounded all assets of Chelsea FC owner, Roman Abramovich.

It has been proven that Abramovich is one of seven oligarchs facing sanctions, including asset freezes and travel bans over the Russian shelling and killings in Ukraine.

Other billionaires suffering similar sanctions are Igor Sechin and Oleg Deripaska, regarded as allies of Vladimir Putin.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted that will be means of escape for all supporters of the invasion.

He added:

“Today’s sanctions are the latest step in the UK’s unwavering support for the Ukrainian people.

“We will be ruthless in pursuing those who enable the killing of civilians, destruction of hospitals, and illegal occupation of sovereign allies.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Source: Legit.ng