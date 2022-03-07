Amid its continuous invasion of Ukraine, Russia on Monday, March 7, proposed a new ceasefire in five Ukrainian cities.

The ceasefire according to CNN will start 10am Moscow time which is 2am. ET Tuesday, March 8.

Ukrainian army during the evacuation of civilians leaving the city of Irpin during the evacuation during the Russia-Ukraine War, on March 7, 2022. Photo credit: Andrea Filigheddu/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The cities where the Russian government said it is ready to open evacuation corridors are:

Kyiv Chernihiv Sumy Kharkiv Mariupol

Ukraine, however, has yet to formally agree to the ceasefire proposal, CNN stated.

Also reporting the development, Al Jazeera stated that Russia announced a temporary ceasefire and a plan to evacuate Ukrainians from several cities, mainly to Russia and Belarus.

The news media added that Ukraine, however, rejected the proposal as “immoral” and said its citizens should be also allowed to evacuate to other parts of the country.

Russia-Ukraine War: Putin’s government releases list of ‘unfriendly’ countries

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Russia on Monday, March 7, published an official list of foreign countries it considers to be "unfriendly".

Business dealings in Russia involving these countries will now require special government authorization, Russia said, in a response to crippling sanctions imposed by Western nations over the invasion.

The countries and territories considered "unfriendly" by the Russian government include Australia, Albania, Andorra, the United Kingdom, Anguilla, British Virgin Islands, Gibraltar, Iceland, Canada, Liechtenstein, Micronesia, Monaco, New Zealand, Norway, and Taiwan.

Russian invasion: Kremlin forces fire at institute in Kharkiv with nuclear reactor inside

In another report, Russian forces fired rockets at a physics institute in Kharkiv which contains nuclear material and a reactor, Ukraine's national security service claimed.

The strike on the nuclear facility came on the eleventh day of the invasion and the security service said it risked a large-scale ecological disaster.

It claimed that Moscow’s forces are firing missiles from truck-mounted launchers, which do not have precise targeting, raising concerns that one would go astray.

Russia targeting populated areas in Ukraine, says UK Intelligence

Legit.ng had also earlier reported that British military intelligence said on Sunday, March 6 that Russian forces were targeting populated areas in Ukraine but that the strength of resistance was slowing the advance of the Kremlin soldiers.

The British military intelligence update stated:

“The scale and strength of Ukrainian resistance continue to surprise Russia. Russia has responded by targeting populated areas in multiple locations, including Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Mariupol.

“Russia has previously used similar tactics in Chechnya in 1999 and Syria in 2016, employing both air and ground-based munitions.”

Source: Legit.ng