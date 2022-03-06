Ukraine's second-biggest city, Kharkiv is being deliberately flattened by Russian missiles with many describing it as a war crime

Russian forces have fired rockets at a physics institute in Kharkiv which contains nuclear material and a reactor, Ukraine's national security service has claimed.

The UK Independent reports that the strike on the nuclear facility comes on the eleventh day of the invasion and the security service said it risks a large-scale ecological disaster.

It claimed that Moscow’s forces are firing missiles from truck-mounted launchers, which do not have precise targeting, raising concerns that one would go astray.

The Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology houses a nuclear research facility called Neutron Source, in the active zone of which 37 nuclear fuel cells are said to be loaded.

Footage published by Ukraine’s ministry of internal affairs showed blasts hitting a building – supposedly at the Kharkiv institute – but there was no immediate reports of any damage to the nuclear materials inside.

Criticising the alleged attack, Ukraine’s first deputy minister of foreign affairs Emine Dzheppar said Ukraine continues to collect evidence of Russian war crimes for the Hague.

The Kyiv Independent confirms the report with a tweet:

“Russian troops shell nuclear research facility in Kharkiv. The Kharkiv branch of Ukraine’s Security Service reported that Russia used Grad multiple rocket launchers to shell the Kharkiv Physics and Technology Institute.”

In reaction, US journalist, Anne Applebaum tweeted:

“With the indiscriminate bombardment of Kharkiv, a mostly Russian-speaking city, Putin's strategy becomes clear: Murder as many people as possible. Then take possession of the ruins.”

