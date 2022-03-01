Russia has reportedly warned Kyiv residents to leave ahead of its strike but some brave Ukrainians are prepared to defend their beloved city

Many of them who are not professional soldiers are reportedly manning checkpoints with their rifles, ready for whatever it is to come

Amid the threats by Russia, a US official said a senior US defence official said Moscow’s assault on Kyiv has stalled with some units surrendering without a fight

Kyiv, Ukraine - In preparation for possible Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukrainians at the capital city have reportedly mounted ant-tank roadblocks with many carrying rifles.

A report by CNN stated that a drive through central Kyiv shows the Ukrainian capital city is preparing for a major Russian attack.

A Ukrainian citizen holds a gun on March 1, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine as Russian forces continued to advance on the Ukrainian capital. Photo credit: Murat Saka/dia images

"Rows of concrete panels arranged in maze-like formations. Anti-tank road blocks. Piles of sandbags. Improvised barriers built of random pieces of metal, wood, old tires or anything that was at hand," the report stated.

The city is said to be quiet as many people have fled in recent days. However, those who have stayed back are said to be manning checkpoints along the city's entry points preparing for the attack.

The city, amid the Russian invasion, also did not forget its pride as blue and yellow Ukrainian flags are found everywhere.

The report stated:

"The checkpoints dotted along the city's entry points are manned by ordinary Ukrainians. These are not soldiers. A week ago, many of these men would have been at work, or enjoying time off with their friends and families.

"Now, they are ready to defend their country's capital."

I will do my best - Goncharenko

One of the Ukrainians guarding one of the checkpoints in Kyiv, Oleksiy Goncharenko, said he will do his best if the Russian troops invade the city even though he is not a professional soldier.

Goncharenko who is a member of Verkhovna Rada, the Ukrainian parliament, was armed with a rifle he picked up after answering the call from Ukrainian authorities to prepare to defend the country.

Enduring the "bitterly cold" weather, Goncharenko either mans the checkpoint or helps with other humanitarian activities such as "organizing transport and sharing information".

He said:

"I'm not a professional soldier at all, but I can try and I can do my best and I will do it if Russian forces enter Kyiv."

It was gathered that most, but not all, of the men in the capital's streets are equipped with rifles, waiting for "whatever is yet to come".

Russia warns Kyiv residents to flee homes

Meanwhile, another report by Reuters stated that Russia has warned Kyiv residents to flee their homes on Tuesday, March 1.

It was gathered that Russia's defence ministry said it was planning to strike targets in Kyiv used by Ukraine's security service.

Russian invasion: Some invaders in Kyiv surrendering without a fight

In another report, a senior US defence official has said Russia’s assault on Kyiv has stalled with some units surrendering without a fight to Ukrainian troops.

The official spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity on Tuesday, March 1.

According to the official, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces have come up against several logistical issues as they continue to struggle to take the Ukrainian capital.

