In the early hours of Friday, March 4, a fire broke out at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Enerhodar, a Ukrainian city, after being shelled by Russian forces, The Guardian reported.

While the fire has been extinguished, Ukrainian authorities say Russian forces have seized control of the nuclear power plant, According to Al Jazeera.

Six power units generate 40-42 billion kWh of electricity making the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Photo credit: Dmytro Smolyenko/Future Publishing

Source: Getty Images

How significant is this power plant that caught the attention of Russia's Vladimir Putin? Here are some facts about the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant's origin

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was built between 1984 and 1995. It is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and the ninth largest in the world The power plant is located in southeast Ukraine in Enerhodar city on the banks of the Kakhovka reservoir on the Dnieper river

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Zaporizhzhia's Capacity

4. Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has six reactors, each generating 950MW, and a total output of 5,700MW.

5. The energy generated by the power plant is enough to power roughly 4 million homes

6. Under normal circumstances, it produces one-fifth of Ukraine’s electricity and almost half the energy generated by the country’s nuclear power facilities

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant attack: Ukraine, US react

Meanwhile, the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has warned Russia to stop its attack around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

He warned that should the nuclear plant explode, it will be ten times larger than Chernobyl's.

Zelenskyy made the call in a video message posted on Twitter in the early hours of Friday, March 4, morning.

The defunct Chernobyl plant mentioned by Zelenskyy, already captured by Russia, is 100km north of Kyiv and was the site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster in 1986.

In reaction to the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the White House said that the president of the United States of America, Joe Biden, spoke with President Zelenskyy to receive an update on the fire incident.

According to the White House, Biden joined Zelenskyy to call on Vladimir Putin to cease its military activities in the area and allow firefighters and emergency responders to access the site.

Russian invasion: Nigerian volunteer fighters besiege Ukraine Embassy in Abuja

In another report, some Nigerians are interested in helping Ukraine overcome the invasion of its country by Russian forces.

The Ukrainian embassy in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja has been besieged by the young Nigerians interested in helping Ukraine.

The situation is the same in several countries as Britons, Americans and Canadians have also offered to help Ukraine.

Source: Legit.ng