Major General Vitaly Gerasimov, first deputy commander of Russia’s 41st army has reportedly been killed

The news of his death was announced by the Chief Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine’s defence ministry

Gerasimov becomes the second general to have lost his life after General Andrei Sukhovetsky in the ongoing invasion by Russia

In what will come as a big blow to Russians, one of their generals has lost his life in the invasion of Ukraine as orchestrated by President Vladimir Putin.

According to Ukraine’s military intelligence on Facebook Ukrainian forces have killed the Russian general near the besieged city of Kharkiv.

The victim, Major General Vitaly Gerasimov, first deputy commander of Russia’s 41st army, was killed on Monday, March 8, becoming the second Russian senior commander to die in the widely condemned invasion.

Ukraine’s military intelligence has said that Ukrainian forces have killed a Russian general. Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Source: Facebook

Another Russian general, Andrei Sukhovetsky, also a deputy commander of the 41st army, was reported killed at the end of February.

Ukraine says its forces have killed more than 11,000 Russian troops. Russia has confirmed about 500 losses. Neither side has disclosed Ukrainian casualties.

