Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is has been set on fire following an attack by Russian troops in the area

The incident was confirmed by the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, March 4, via a video message shared on Twitter

US president Joe Biden also joined Zelenskyy to call on Vladimir Putin to end all military activities on the plant

According to Zelenskyy, the impact from the plant if an explosion occurs would be 10 times worse than that of Chernobyl

Russian authorities have confirmed that an attack by the Russian military around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has set the place on fire.

Ukraine's energy ministry said that the generating unit at the nuclear plant - which is the biggest in Europe - was hit and firefighters were shot at by the Russian military.

The president of Ukraine while warning Russia to stop its attack around the area said that the impact, should the nuclear plant explode, will be ten times larger than Chernobyl's.

Volodimir Zelenskyy made the call in a video message posted on Twitter in the early hours of Friday, March 4, morning.

In reaction to the military attack in the area, the White House said that the president of the United States of America, Joe Biden, spoke with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine to receive an update on the fire at the nuclear plant.

According to the White House, Biden joined Zelenskyy to call on Vladimir Putin to cease its military activities in the area and allow firefighters and emergency responders to access the site.

Also speaking with the undersecretary security of the US Department of energy and the administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration said he received an update on the situation at the plant.

The White House said the president will continue to be briefed regularly on the ongoing activities at the nuclear power plant.

