On Monday, February 28, Russian and Ukrainian delegations began their first talks since Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade Ukraine last week, Belarusian state news agency Belta reported.

Ahead of the talks, the Ukrainian presidency had demanded an immediate Russian ceasefire and troop withdrawal, The Punch added.

Belta said:

“Russia and Ukraine are holding the first talks."

Details later…

Ukraine: Great news as FG secures visa-free access for Nigerians to escape destinations

Earlier, the governments of Romania and Hungary had approved visa-free access to all Nigerians coming from Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

This good news was made public by the federal government through the ministry of foreign affairs in a statement on Sunday, February 27.

In the statement signed by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda, Nigerians in Ukraine were advised to flee to the Hungarian Zahony border and Romanian Suceava, Tulcea, Satu Mare County, and Maramures borders.

Russian invasion of Ukraine, violation of international norms - Analyst declares

In another report, a global analyst, Ademola Oshodi, described the invasion of Ukraine, a sovereign country, by the Russian troops as a gross violation of international norms and ethics.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, on Saturday, February 26, Oshodi said that America’s invasion of Iraq in 1990 was welcomed by Iraqis for the liberation of their country from the repressive Saddam Hussein's regime.

He, however, said that the vast majority of Ukrainians were not in support of the military incursion by Russia.

Source: Legit.ng