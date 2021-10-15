MP Sir David Amess has died after being stabbed at a meeting in his constituency in Essex, in the United Kingdom

He was speaking was speaking at a Methodist Church Friday when a man entered and stabbed him

The 69-year-old father of five entered Parliament in 1983 as the MP for Basildon and in the course of time became a veteran

A conservative British member of Parliament, David Amess, has been stabbed to death while meeting his constituencies in Belfair’s Methodist Church in Leigh.

He advertised the surgery on his Twitter page providing the location and contact details to book an appointment.

A conservative Party minister in the U.K. has died after being stabbed during a meeting with his constituent. Photo: BBC

Source: UGC

Speaking on the incident, a spokesperson for the police said:

“We were called to an address in Eastwood road north shortly after 12.05pm today. We attended and found a man injured. He was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene.

“A 25-year-old man was quickly arrested after officers arrived at the scene on suspicion of murder and a knife was recovered.”

The police said the suspect was being held in custody, and that they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Source: Legit