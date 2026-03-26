The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirms the death of Iranian naval leader Commodore Alireza Tangsiri in a targeted strike

The Defence Minister Israel Katz announces Tangsiri's death alongside senior naval commanders on Thursday, March 26, 2026

Katz says the strike that killed Tangsiri and others occurred overnight on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, sparking heightened tensions in the region

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Israel said it has killed the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s navy, Commodore Alireza Tangsiri.

Israel confirms the death of Iranian naval commander Alireza Tangsiri. Photo credit: @AP

Source: Twitter

Israel’s Defence Minister, Israel Katz, said Tangsiri was killed along with other senior naval commanders in a strike overnight on Wednesday, March 25, 2026.

As reported by The Associated Press, Katz made the announcement in Tel Aviv on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

In a video statement shared on Thursday, Katz said:

"Last night, in a precise and lethal operation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) thwarted the commander of the Revolutionary Guard’s Navy, Alireza Tangsiri, along with other senior naval officials.

“The man who was directly responsible for the terrorist operation of mining and blocking the Strait of Hormuz to shipping was blown up and neutralized.”

"This is a clear message to all the leaders of the Iranian terrorist organization, the Revolutionary Guard, currently ruling Iran.

"The IDF will hunt and thwart you one by one. Congratulations to the IDF for the perfect execution."

Reactions as Israel kills Iranian naval commander

@BChasetheGOAT

Iran hasn’t figured out that either Israel has more cameras tapped or they have inside men giving away. They're knocking them down like dominos but it doesn’t seem like it’s putting a dent in anything tho. I’d be moving around a bit more in secret.

@teddy_Dwyane

Iran has not crossed the red line yet; that’s why the Gulf regions are not retaliating. The USA and Israel are just waiting for a mistake attack that’ll kill at least 50-100 civilians in one strike, and that’s where they’ll unleash hell on the Iranian power grid for good

@Obainomilano1

This isn’t just about one commander. It’s about control of the Strait of Hormuz. Any response from Iran now risks dragging global energy markets into the conflict.

@mrsarcasticass1

Imagine your country’s main leader and its entire military apparatus gone within a few weeks, and still thinking you’re winning.

@BethLiztii

Israel’s defense minister says the strike targeted him because he was responsible for blocking or threatening shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a globally critical oil transit route.

Israel kills Iran intel minister in overnight strike

Recall that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed that Israel killed Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib in a third high-level assassination within 48 hours

Katz had claimed responsibility and approved expanded military authority alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had condemned the killings as “cowardly assassination of my dear colleagues” and said they “left us heartbroken”.

Israel closes schools after Iran launches missiles

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Israel declared a nationwide state of emergency after Iran launched missiles in retaliation for a joint U.S.-Israeli strike

Schools, workplaces, and public gatherings were shut down as hospitals moved patients underground for safety.

Despite the threat, some Israelis in Tel Aviv expressed confidence in the country’s air defence system and voiced support for military action.

Source: Legit.ng