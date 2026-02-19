South Korea’s former president Yoon Suk Yeol has been sentenced to life imprisonment after a court found him guilty of leading an insurrection

Judges ruled that Yoon ordered security forces to suppress parliament and detain political figures, actions the court said gravely undermined constitutional governance

The verdict triggered angry reactions among supporters outside the courthouse, with police intervening after confrontations involving journalists and protesters

South Korea’s political crisis reached a dramatic climax on Thursday, February 19 as a court sentenced former president Yoon Suk Yeol to life imprisonment for leading an insurrection tied to his failed declaration of martial law in December 2024.

The ruling capped months of hearings that examined how the former leader deployed troops and police in a move the court said struck at the heart of the country’s constitutional order.

As reported by BBC, the judgment was delivered in a packed courtroom and broadcast live nationwide, with thousands of Yoon’s supporters gathered outside.

Judges rejected claims by the defence that the trial was procedurally flawed, concluding that investigators had acted within their authority and that the evidence supported a conviction for insurrection and abuse of power.

Verdict sparks anger and unrest

Tensions spilled into open confrontation soon after the ruling. At a public gathering near the court, an angry man climbed onto a stage and attacked a cameraman from KBS with a flag before police intervened.

Other protesters shouted at journalists and demanded they leave the stage, accusing the media of bias. Officers escorted the assailant away as crews checked damaged equipment and continued coverage.

Inside the courtroom, Yoon remained expressionless as his sentence was read. Outside, supporters reacted audibly to each line of the verdict.

Cheers followed comments seen as favourable to the former president, while unfavourable findings drew groans and chants that the country had been ruined.

Night parliament defied martial law

Details revisited by the court included the chaotic night Yoon announced martial law. Lawmakers rushed toward the National Assembly, knowing that at least 150 members had to convene to overturn the order.

Fully armed soldiers were already inside the complex, according to lawmakers who described makeshift barricades built with chairs and tables to block their advance.

Police blocked some MPs from entering, forcing at least one to rely on protesters to lift him over a fence before sprinting to the chamber.

Outside, hundreds of citizens braved freezing temperatures, chanting, “Down with the autocrat, no, no martial law.”

Shortly after 1am, a roar went up when 190 lawmakers unanimously voted to nullify the decree. Yoon stood down several hours later.

Wider sentences and lasting divide

The court also handed down lengthy sentences to senior figures from Yoon’s administration. Former defence minister Kim Yong-hyun received 30 years, while former intelligence and police chiefs were jailed for terms ranging from 18 to three years.

Two officials were acquitted, with judges citing insufficient proof of their involvement.

Crucially, the panel found that Yoon ordered the military to detain political figures, including then opposition leader Lee Jae Myung, and sought to paralyse legislative activity.

Judges said there was not enough evidence that the plan had been prepared a full year in advance, but ruled that the actions taken were grave enough to merit the harshest punishment.

Yoon’s lawyer criticised the ruling as unsupported by evidence and accused the court of following a pre-written script.

Appeals are expected.

Former first lady sentenced to prison

