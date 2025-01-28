South Korean authorities have submitted a preliminary report on last month's Jeju Air plane crash, focusing on a possible bird strike and the localiser landing guidance structure

The Boeing 737-800 jet crashed into the localiser structure during an emergency landing, killing all but two of the 181 people on board

The investigation is ongoing, with the findings shared with UN aviation authorities and those in the US, France, and Thailand

South Korean authorities investigating last month's Jeju Air plane crash have submitted a preliminary accident report to the UN aviation agency and to authorities in the United States, France, and Thailand.

The investigation into the deadliest air disaster on South Korean soil remains ongoing, with the report, made available on Monday, focusing on the role of a "bird strike" and involving an analysis of the engines and the "localiser" landing guidance structure.

Reason for Airplane Crash That Killed 179 People Has Been Announced

Investigation Focuses on Bird Strike and Localiser Structure

The report emphasised the thorough investigation activities aimed at determining the accurate cause of the accident.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) requires accident investigators to produce a preliminary report within 30 days of the accident and encourages a final report to be made public within 12 months.

The Boeing 737-800 jet, originating from Bangkok and scheduled to arrive at Muan International Airport, overshot the runway during an emergency belly landing and crashed into the localiser structure, resulting in the death of all but two of the 181 people and crew members on board on December 29.

Initial Findings and Investigation Details

Initial findings shared with the families of the victims on Saturday revealed that the pilots had discussed a flock of birds they spotted on their final approach.

The exact time of the bird strike reported by the pilots remains unconfirmed, but the aircraft "made an emergency declaration (Mayday x 3) for a bird strike during a go-around."

Examination of both engines revealed feathers and bird blood stains. The report also noted that after the crash into the embankment, fire and a partial explosion occurred, with both engines buried in the embankment's soil mound and the fore fuselage scattered up to 30-200 metres from the embankment.

The report did not explain what caused the two data recorders to stop recording simultaneously just before the pilots declared mayday.

The aircraft was at an altitude of 152 metres (498 ft) and flying at 161 knots (298 km/h or 185 mph) at the moment the black boxes stopped recording.

