A tragic crash involving Jeju Air Flight 2216 at Muan International Airport in South Korea has claimed at least 124 lives

The Boeing 737, carrying 175 passengers and six crew members, crashed into a wall after veering off the runway, resulting in a devastating fire

Authorities are investigating the incident, with initial reports suggesting a possible bird strike and landing gear malfunction as potential causes

At least 124 people are dead after Jeju Air Flight 2216 crashed upon landing at Muan International Airport in South Korea on Sunday morning.

The Boeing 737 aircraft, carrying 175 passengers and six crew members, veered off the runway and crashed into a wall, resulting in a devastating fire.

Airplane crashed upon landing in South Korea. Photo credit: Virgo64 via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash, with initial reports suggesting a possible bird strike and landing gear malfunction.

Immediate Aftermath and Rescue Efforts

Emergency responders worked tirelessly to extinguish the flames and rescue survivors from the wreckage.

Despite their efforts, only a man and a woman—both crew members—were rescued and taken to the hospital.

The crash site was engulfed in thick smoke, and the plane was almost completely destroyed. A temporary morgue was set up at the airport to handle the remains of the victims.

Investigation and Response from Authorities and Jeju Air

South Korean officials confirmed the death toll and are continuing to investigate the incident.

The National Fire Agency reported that 54 men and 57 women were among the deceased, with the remains of 13 victims still unidentified.

Jeju Air issued a statement expressing deep apologies and condolences to the families of the victims, while Boeing extended its support to the airline and the affected families.

Air Peace Addresses Alleged Plane Crash

Legit.ng reported that Air Peace has clarified allegations that one of its planes crashed in the Western Sahara region and killed people are untrue.

Ejike Ndiulo, the airline's head of corporate communications, signed a statement the airline released on Thursday.

Ndiulo asserts that the pictures that are going around with the artificially generated reports are computer-generated.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng