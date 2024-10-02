Iran launched over 200 missiles targeting Israeli military installations in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, October 1

The missile strike was framed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as retaliation for the assassinations of Iran's key figures

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that Iran would "pay for" the attack, while global leaders, including the U.S. and UN, condemned the escalation

Iran has launched a barrage of missiles targeting Israel, marking a significant escalation in regional tensions following weeks of violence in the Middle East.

The Iranian military's response comes amid ongoing conflicts involving Israel, Gaza, and Lebanon, with severe global consequences anticipated.

Key facts about Iran's attack against Israel Photo credit: Anton Petrus

Source: Getty Images

The Attack: What Happened?

On Tuesday, October 1, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed that it fired missiles at Israeli military installations in retaliation for recent Israeli actions.

The IRGC stated that the missile strikes were aimed at "vital military and security targets" in the Tel Aviv region.

According to the IRGC, three military bases were specifically targeted, and for the first time, Iran employed its Fatah hypersonic ballistic missiles.

Over 200 m

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reported that out of the nearly 200 missiles launched by Iran, most were intercepted through a joint operation with the U.S. military.

An IDF spokesperson said:

“A large number of missiles were intercepted, though there were isolated impacts in southern and central Israel."

Despite the scale of the attack, only two injuries were reported from falling debris near Tel Aviv.

IRGC reveals reason behind Iran's missile attack

Iran’s missile strike was framed as retaliation for a series of assassinations and military operations carried out by Israel.

Specifically, the IRGC referenced the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoushan in Beirut last week.

In addition, the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran earlier in July was also cited as a provocation.

The IRGC’s statement emphasized that these actions could no longer go unanswered.

A part of the message released by Iranian state media stated:

“This is a decisive response to Israeli crimes. Let it be a warning to the Zionist regime."

Isreal reacts to Iran's missile strike

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded sternly to Iran's attack, declaring that:

“Iran has made a grave mistake and will pay for it.”

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, echoed this sentiment, vowing that Israel would “take all necessary measures to protect its citizens.”

Iran's president drum support for missile strikes

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian defended the missile strike, stating it was a “measured response” to Israeli aggression.

Pezeshkian added that Iran is not seeking further conflict but will defend itself if provoked again.

Global community reacts to missile strike

The United States, Israel’s key ally, condemned the missile attack, pledging full support to Israel.

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, said:

“This attack appears to have been defeated, but we remain ready to take further action if needed."

President Joe Biden reassured Israel that the U.S. stands firmly behind its defence efforts.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate ceasefire, warning that the situation was quickly spiralling into a broader regional conflict.

European nations, including Germany, expressed concern about the growing instability, urging both sides to avoid further escalation.

Presidency raises alarm as Israel, Iran launch missiles

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian presidency has asked all Nigerians living in Lebanon to report to the Nigerian mission in the East African country for profiling, documentation and then evacuation as Iran launched missile attacks on Israel, and retaliation is expected.

Tensions between Israel and Iran have reached a boiling point after a "serious attack" prompted Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari to pledge consequences.

The country remains on high alert, with the situation described as extremely tense.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng