President Bola Tinubu's administration has announced plans to evacuate Nigerians living in Lebanon following renewed attacks between Israel and Iran

The presidency, in a statement on Tuesday, October 1, directed Nigerians living in the Middle East country to get in touch with Nigeria's mission in the country

This came as Iran reportedly launched hundreds of missile attacks on Israel in retaliation for the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, killed in a Beirut airstrike by Israel

The Nigerian presidency has asked all Nigerians living in Lebanon to report to the Nigerian mission in the East African country for profiling, documentation and then evaluation as Iran launched missile attacks on Israel, and retaliation is expected.

Tensions between Israel and Iran have reached a boiling point after a "serious attack" prompted Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari to pledge consequences. The country remains on high alert, with the situation described as extremely tense.

Why Iran attacks Israel

This latest escalation follows a previous attack in April, where Iran launched over 300 drones and missiles toward Israel, reportedly in response to the bombing of an Iranian diplomatic building in Damascus.

Iran has vowed to avenge the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, killed in a Beirut airstrike last Friday, September 27. A senior White House official earlier warned that Iran is planning an imminent ballistic missile attack on Israel, prompting the US to support defensive preparations to protect Israel. The international community is closely monitoring the situation.

The conflict between Israel and Iran continues to escalate, with multiple countries involved and the potential for further conflict. The region remains volatile, with Israel's military on high alert and ready to respond to any further threats. The situation is fluid, with diplomatic efforts underway to de-escalate tensions and prevent further violence.

How Nigeria responds to Iran-Israel war

Reacting to the Tuesday, October 1 development between the two countries, the Nigerian presidency announced plans to evacuate Nigerians living in Lebanon.

Dada Olusegun, President Bola Tinubu's special adviser on social media, announced the development in a tweet on Tuesday, October 1.

The tweet reads:

"Alert! All Nigerians in Lebanon are expected to get in touch with the Nigerian mission for profiling and documentation and subsequent evacuation."

