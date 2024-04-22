Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said money from other places has been fuelling illegal mining in Africa and in turn, funding terrorism.

The president stated this while speaking at the opening ceremony of a two-day African High-Level Meeting on Counter-terrorism on Monday, April 22.

Tinubu says foreign cash fueling illegal mining, terrorism in Africa Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu said the global community owe the continent and must help in the ongoing war against the menaces, The Nation reports.

This was contained in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

The meeting was organized by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) in Abuja.

President Tinubu said African countries need to strengthen regional cooperation and institution-building to address the evolving threat of terrorism on the continent.

He stressed that terrorism poses a significant threat to peace, security, and development in Africa.

Source: Legit.ng