Global site navigation

Local editions

BREAKING: Tinubu Discloses Source of Cash Fueling Illegal Mining, Terrorism in Africa
Nigeria

BREAKING: Tinubu Discloses Source of Cash Fueling Illegal Mining, Terrorism in Africa

by  Adekunle Dada

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said money from other places has been fuelling illegal mining in Africa and in turn, funding terrorism.

The president stated this while speaking at the opening ceremony of a two-day African High-Level Meeting on Counter-terrorism on Monday, April 22.

Tinubu discloses source of illegal mining, terrorism in Africa
Tinubu says foreign cash fueling illegal mining, terrorism in Africa Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Source: Facebook

Tinubu said the global community owe the continent and must help in the ongoing war against the menaces, The Nation reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

This was contained in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

The meeting was organized by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) in Abuja.

Read also

Breaking: Kano judge reverses self, vacates order suspending Ganduje

President Tinubu said African countries need to strengthen regional cooperation and institution-building to address the evolving threat of terrorism on the continent.

He stressed that terrorism poses a significant threat to peace, security, and development in Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel