Israel-Palestine War: List of Foreigners Killed, Missing, Abducted
The ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group, Hamas, has resulted in the death of many foreigners, some were declared missing while others have been taken, hostage.
According to Al-Jazeera, at least 54 foreigners have been confirmed dead, 65 missing and 20 others held hostage following the surprise attack on Israel by Hamas fighters over the weekend.
More than 1,500 people have died in the three days since Hamas launched an attack on Israel, according to Financial Times.
Here is a list of the breakdown of the foreigners killed, missing and abducted
- Argentina: Seven dead, 15 missing
- Austria: Three missing
- Brazil: Three missing
- Cambodia: One dead
- Canada: One dead, three missing
- Chile: Two missing
- Colombia: Two missing
- France: Two dead, 14 missing
- Germany: Several hostages
- Ireland: One missing
- Italy: Two missing
- Mexico: Two hostages
- Nepal: 10 dead, one missing
- Panama: One missing
- Paraguay: Two missing
Peru: Two missing
- Philippines: Seven missing
- Russia: One dead, four missing
- Tanzania: Two missing
- Thailand: 18 dead, 11 hostages
- Ukraine: Two dead
- United Kingdom: One dead, one missing
- United States: 11 dead, others missing
President Joe Biden in a statement said the deaths of at least 11 US citizens and said it was “likely” that their nationals were among the hostages being held by Hamas.
List of African nations supporting Israel or Palestine and those that are neutral
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that African countries have reacted differently following the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group, Hamas.
While some have called for peace and dialogue, others have openly expressed their support for either Israel or Palestine.
In a tweet shared by a West African journalist, Yusuf Akinpele, @AkinpeluYusuph, he listed the African countries according to their stand.
Israel retaliates, kills 198 Palestinians after Hamas' offensive
Medical sources in Gaza said at least 198 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air attacks launched after a Hamas offensive against Israel that killed at least 40.
More than 1,600 people have also been wounded.
Israel said earlier it had begun striking targets in the Gaza Strip in response "to the barrages of rockets" that were part of an unprecedented attack by Palestinian militants.
Source: Legit.ng