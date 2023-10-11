The ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group, Hamas, has resulted in the death of many foreigners, some were declared missing while others have been taken, hostage.

According to Al-Jazeera, at least 54 foreigners have been confirmed dead, 65 missing and 20 others held hostage following the surprise attack on Israel by Hamas fighters over the weekend.

Foreigners killed, missing and abducted in the Israel-Palestine war Photo Credit: @IsraelHamasWarr

Source: Twitter

More than 1,500 people have died in the three days since Hamas launched an attack on Israel, according to Financial Times.

Here is a list of the breakdown of the foreigners killed, missing and abducted

Argentina: Seven dead, 15 missing

Austria: Three missing

Brazil: Three missing

Cambodia: One dead

Canada: One dead, three missing

Chile: Two missing

Colombia: Two missing

France: Two dead, 14 missing

Germany: Several hostages

Ireland: One missing

Italy: Two missing

Mexico: Two hostages

Nepal: 10 dead, one missing

Panama: One missing

Paraguay: Two missing

Peru: Two missing

Philippines: Seven missing

Russia: One dead, four missing

Tanzania: Two missing

Thailand: 18 dead, 11 hostages

Ukraine: Two dead

United Kingdom: One dead, one missing

United States: 11 dead, others missing

President Joe Biden in a statement said the deaths of at least 11 US citizens and said it was “likely” that their nationals were among the hostages being held by Hamas.

Israel retaliates, kills 198 Palestinians after Hamas' offensive

Medical sources in Gaza said at least 198 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air attacks launched after a Hamas offensive against Israel that killed at least 40.

More than 1,600 people have also been wounded.

Israel said earlier it had begun striking targets in the Gaza Strip in response "to the barrages of rockets" that were part of an unprecedented attack by Palestinian militants.

Source: Legit.ng