The People’s Republic of China has been thrown into mourning following the death of Jiang Zemin

Jiang Zemin is the former president of China who was regarded as a proponent of development in 21st-century China

He passed away at the age of 96 in Shanghai following a long-term battle with leukaemia

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Jiang Zemin, the former president of the People’s Republic of China, gave up the ghost on Wednesday, November 30.

As reported by PM News, the former Chinese leader passed away at the age of 96 in Shanghai.

Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin attends the opening session of the 18th Communist Party Congress at the Great Hall of the People on November 8, 2012 in Beijing, China. Photo: Feng Li

Source: Facebook

The announcement of his demise was made known via a statement issued by the Communist Party of China (CPC), the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), and the State Council of the PRC.

The statement was addressed to all the parties, the entire military, and the Chinese ethnic groups.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Cause of death

As reported by Channels TV, the cause of his death was due to leukaemia and multiple organ failure.

TV broadcast in China revealed that flags would be flown in his honour at half-mast at the China State House.

Zemin has mainly been credited for the development of China in the 21st century.

He was said to have taken over power in 1989, which was the aftermath of the Tiananmen Square crackdown, and led the world’s most populous nation towards its emergence as a powerhouse on the global stage.

Following his retirement in 2003, China became a member of the World Trade Organization. A few years later, the nation secured Olympic hosting rights and became a solidified world power.

Source: Legit.ng