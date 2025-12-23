The US Embassy in Nigeria has clarified that visas issued before January 1, 2026 remained valid despite the newly announced partial travel suspensions

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has moved to calm anxiety among travelers by confirming that visas granted before January 1, 2026 will remain valid despite newly announced travel restrictions affecting Nigeria and other countries.

The clarification followed widespread concern after the US government placed Nigeria on a list of 15 countries facing partial travel suspensions.

The decision, announced on December 16, affected mostly African and Caribbean nations, including Angola, Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Gabon, The Gambia, Antigua and Barbuda, and Dominica.

US embassy explains Nigeria travel restrictions

US authorities said Nigeria’s inclusion was based on security and immigration concerns. The embassy referenced the activities of extremist groups such as Boko Haram and the Islamic State in parts of the country, noting that their operations created serious challenges for screening and vetting processes.

Visa compliance data also featured in the assessment. Officials cited an overstay rate of 5.56 percent for B-1 and B-2 visitor visas and 11.90 percent for F, M, and J visas, which cover students and exchange visitors. These figures were listed among the factors that influenced the policy decision.

Under the proclamation, both immigrant and non-immigrant visa routes were affected. The impacted categories included B-1, B-2, B-1/B-2, F, M, and J visas, which are commonly used by Nigerians for business, tourism, education, and exchange programmes. The restrictions are scheduled to take effect from January 1, 2026.

The embassy, however, stressed that the measures were not retroactive and would not invalidate previously issued travel documents.

US embassy issues reassurance

In a statement issued on Monday, the US Embassy explained that the proclamation only applies to foreign nationals who are outside the United States on the effective date and do not hold a valid visa at that time.

“No visas issued before January 1, 2026, at 12:01 a.m. EST, have been or will be revoked pursuant to the Proclamation,” the statement reads.

The embassy also outlined exemptions. These included lawful permanent residents, dual nationals travelling with passports from unaffected countries, special immigrant visa holders linked to US government service, participants in select international sporting events, and certain categories of immigrants facing persecution.

While applicants covered by the restrictions may still submit visa applications and attend interviews, the embassy noted that they could be deemed ineligible for visa issuance or entry once the policy takes effect.

2 main reasons US gov't suspended Nigerians

