Egypt, Algeria and Angola dominated Africa’s military aviation rankings with the largest aircraft fleets on the continent

African countries increasingly invested in air power to secure borders, deter threats and project regional influence

Analysts said air superiority had become a central benchmark of defence capability across Africa

Air power is fast becoming the backbone of military strength across Africa, as countries invest heavily in aircraft fleets to secure vast borders, deter threats and project influence.

According to Global Firepower’s 2026 rankings, Egypt, Algeria and Angola dominate the continent’s military aviation landscape, highlighting how control of the skies has become a key benchmark of defence capability in Africa.

A security analyst told reporters that “in modern African conflicts, air power is no longer optional; it is central to surveillance, deterrence and rapid response”.

Below is the full list of the top 10 African countries with the largest military aircraft fleets at the start of 2026.

Egypt tops Africa with overwhelming air power

Egypt maintains Africa’s largest and most powerful military aircraft fleet, with 1,088 aircraft, ranking ninth globally. Its air force is the backbone of national defence, supported by decades of sustained investment and strong partnerships with the United States, France and Russia.

The fleet includes advanced platforms such as F-16s, Rafales and MiG-29s, alongside attack helicopters and transport aircraft. Analysts say Egypt’s strategic location linking North Africa, the Middle East and the Red Sea makes air superiority non-negotiable, Vanguard reported.

Algeria relies heavily on Russian-built air strength

Algeria ranks second in Africa and 16th globally, with 620 military aircraft. Its air force is dominated by Russian-made Sukhoi and MiG fighter jets, reflecting deep defence ties with Moscow.

Between 2018 and 2022, about 73 per cent of Algeria’s military imports reportedly came from Russia. Air power remains central to securing Algeria’s vast territory, safeguarding energy infrastructure and managing long borders with Mali, Niger and Libya.

Angola’s fleet reflects decades of military investment

Angola places third in Africa with 278 military aircraft, ranking 35th globally. Much of its air capability stems from Cold War-era acquisitions from Russia and former Soviet allies.

The fleet, which includes fighter jets, helicopters and transport aircraft, is used mainly for territorial defence and internal security. Observers say Angola’s sizeable air force reflects lessons learned from its long civil war.

Morocco focuses on modernisation and regional balance

Morocco ranks fourth in Africa with 271 military aircraft, placing 37th globally. Its air force is among the continent’s most modernised, benefiting from close defence cooperation with the United States and European partners.

With F-16 fighter jets, transport aircraft and surveillance platforms, Morocco’s air power plays a crucial role amid tensions over Western Sahara and broader regional ambitions.

Sudan’s air force strained by conflict and instability

Sudan holds 183 military aircraft, ranking 47th globally. Its fleet includes fighter jets, attack helicopters and transport aircraft, largely sourced from Russia and China.

While air power has been central to internal conflicts and border disputes, prolonged political instability, sanctions and ongoing fighting have severely affected maintenance and operational readiness.

South Africa retains influence despite reduced capacity

South Africa ranks sixth in Africa with 181 military aircraft, placing 48th globally. Once home to one of the continent’s most formidable air forces, its current fleet includes Gripen fighter jets, helicopters and transport aircraft.

Despite budget constraints, South Africa remains a key contributor to peacekeeping missions and disaster response efforts under the African Union and the United Nations.

Nigeria expands air power to fight insurgency

Nigeria places seventh with 159 military aircraft, ranking 54th globally. Its air force has expanded in recent years to counter Boko Haram and other security threats.

The fleet includes fighter jets, attack helicopters, drones and transport aircraft sourced from the United States, China and Europe. A military source said air power is “central to Nigeria’s internal security and counter-terrorism strategy”.

Tunisia prioritises borders and counterterrorism

Tunisia ranks eighth in Africa with 155 military aircraft, placing 56th globally. Though relatively small, its air force is strategically focused on border security and counterterrorism operations.

The fleet consists mainly of light aircraft and helicopters, supported by strong partnerships with the United States and NATO allies, particularly for surveillance along the Libyan border.

Kenya uses air power for regional security roles

Kenya possesses 154 military aircraft, placing it 57th in the world. The air force is crucial for regional security, particularly in efforts against militant factions in Somalia.

Utilizing fighter jets, helicopters, and surveillance planes, Kenya depends on air power for swift troop deployment, intelligence collection, and maritime patrols along the coastline of the Indian Ocean.

Ethiopia’s experienced air force remains vital

Ethiopia rounds out the top 10 with 104 military aircraft, ranking 70th globally. Its air force, shaped by decades of regional conflict, is one of the most experienced in the Horn of Africa.

Though smaller in size, the fleet of fighter jets, transport aircraft and helicopters remains critical for internal security operations and border defence.

