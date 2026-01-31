Africa’s top militaries were ranked based on manpower, equipment, logistics, and overall defence capability

Egypt, Algeria, and Nigeria emerged as the continent’s strongest armed forces in 2026

Several African countries invested in modernisation, training, and technology to strengthen their military power

Africa’s military landscape continues to evolve as nations strengthen their armed forces through modernisation, training, and investment in defence technology.

According to the Global Firepower Index (GFP), which ranks over 140 countries worldwide based on manpower, equipment, logistics, and overall defence capability, several African countries are emerging as regional powerhouses in 2026.

Full List: 10 Countries in Africa With the Strongest Military in 2026

Source: Getty Images

Here are the top ten African militaries this year:

1. Egypt (Global rank: 19)

Egypt retains its position as Africa’s most powerful military. Its strength lies in a well-trained army, an expanding air force, and growing naval capabilities.

Elemuo noted, “Egypt’s military combines experience with modernisation, making it a force not only within Africa but on the global stage.”

2. Algeria (Global rank: 27)

Algeria ranks second in Africa thanks to a large defence budget and strong partnerships with global military suppliers.

Its modern air fleet and well-equipped ground forces ensure readiness across the country’s vast territory.

3. Nigeria (Global rank: 33)

Nigeria has invested heavily in modernisation and local defence production. Its armed forces are increasingly equipped to counter terrorism and insurgency across the country.

Elemuo said, “Nigeria’s military growth reflects a focus on both technology and strategic response to internal and regional threats.”

4. South Africa (Global rank: 40)

South Africa combines a professional army with advanced technology and a strong domestic defence industry.

Its air force and navy make it a key security actor in Southern Africa.

5. Ethiopia (Global rank: 47)

Ethiopia maintains one of the largest armies on the continent.

Continued investment in equipment and training ensures it remains a strong regional player, despite internal challenges.

6. Angola (Global rank: 59)

Angola’s recovering economy has enabled it to rebuild its military strength.

New aircraft, armoured vehicles, and improved logistics have strengthened its role in Central Africa.

7. Morocco (Global rank: 56)

Morocco continues to modernise its armed forces with a combination of Western imports and domestic production.

Its air and ground forces are key to regional stability and deterrence.

8. Democratic Republic of the Congo (Global rank: 64)

The DRC’s military benefits from large manpower and growing modernisation efforts. Improved logistics and coordination are enhancing its national defence capabilities.

9. Sudan (Global rank: 66)

Sudan maintains a structured and experienced army despite political transitions.

Its partnerships with allies help sustain defence readiness and operational capacity.

10. Tunisia (Global rank: 76)

Tunisia rounds out the top ten African militaries. Though it has a smaller manpower base, advanced training, professionalism, and efficient use of technology keep it competitive.

Elemuo added,

“Tunisia demonstrates that quality and training can compensate for smaller forces, showing that effective militaries are not just about size.”

Top 10 African countries with the largest migrant population

Previously, Legit.ng reported that migration from Africa to the United States has evolved into a widespread trend popularly known as “Japa”.

Over the years, this movement has been driven by aspirations for higher education, improved job prospects, political stability, and the hope of starting anew.

Source: Legit.ng