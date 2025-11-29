President Donald Trump said the United States of America (USA) did not attend the G20 in South Africa

Washington, D.C, United States - President Donald Trump said the United States did not attend the G20 in South Africa because the South African Government refuses to address the human rights abuses against the Afrikaners.

Trump said they are killing white people, descendants of Dutch, French, and German settlers in South Africa.

The American president claimed that the South African government is randomly allowing their farms to be taken from them.

"The United States did not attend the G20 in South Africa, because the South African Government refuses to acknowledge or address the horrific Human rights abuses endured by Afrikaners and other descendants of Dutch, French, and German settlers. To put it more bluntly, they are killing white people and randomly allowing their farms to be taken from them."

In a post shared via his X handle, Trump said the alleged killings of white people in South Africa are genocide.

Trump said he will retaliate by denying South Africa an invitation to the 2026 G20 in Miami, Florida, next year.

He added that the US government will stop all payments and subsidies to the SA government.

“Therefore, at my direction, South Africa will NOT be receiving an invitation to the 2026 G20, which will be hosted in the Great City of Miami, Florida, next year. South Africa has demonstrated to the World that they are not a country worthy of Membership anywhere, and we are going to stop all payments and subsidies to them, effective immediately.”

Reaction as USA boycotts G20 in South Africa

Boycotting Joburg's G20? That's like ditching a braai 'cause you can't handle the spice! South Africa is building a united continent. Farms thriving, democracy strong. While you chase old myths. Join the future, or miss the party.

Wow, Mr. Trump, that’s some wild storytelling! South Africa is not killing white people or committing a white genocide. Farms are not being randomly seized, and the country continues to uphold the rule of law. Shoutout to South Africa for standing proud on the world stage and not taking lies or misinformation lightly. Sometimes truth hits harder than Twitter rants, Mr. Former President.

G20 members are not “invited” on a case by case basis like guests; their participation is part of the institutional structure of the G20

That is a serious diplomatic bomb to drop, particularly over a sensitive and contested human rights issue. It's difficult to see how such a hard line, announced so abruptly, helps the people actually suffering on the ground. When G20 politics become this explosive, everyone loses confidence in international cooperation

President Cyril Ramaphosa avoided direct confrontation during the G20 but reiterated South Africa’s commitment to global cooperation.

Pretoria later issued a formal response, saying Trump acted on misinformation and that South Africa would remain an active G20 member.

