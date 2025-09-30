South Africa's ambassador to France has been found dead at the foot of a high-rise tower in Porte Maillot in the west of Paris

After being reported missing, Nkosinathi Emmanuel Mthethwa was discovered dead outside the Hyatt Hotel

South Africa's foreign affairs department confirmed Mthethwa's death, adding that the circumstances were under investigation by the French authorities

Paris, Hotel - Nkosinathi Emmanuel Mthethwa, South Africa’s ambassador to France, was found dead Tuesday, September 30, outside a hotel in Paris after reportedly jumping from the building’s 22nd floor.

According to CNN and TRT World, after being reported missing on Monday, September 29, Mthethwa was found dead outside the Hyatt Hotel in Paris, prosecutors confirmed.

While it is believed that the 58-year-old diplomat might have jumped from the 22nd floor, an investigation has been opened.

Mthethwa served as South African Ambassador to France from December 2023 until his death in September 2025.

The 58-year-old was married to Philisiwe Buthelezi, a businesswoman.

Mthethwa: South Africa president mourns

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa said he is saddened by Mthethwa's passing.

In a statement posted on the official X (formerly Twitter) page of the presidency of South Africa on Tuesday, September 30, Ramaphosa offered his "deep condolences" to Ambassador Mthethwa’s wife, Ms Philisiwe Buthelezi, and the ambassador’s extended family.

The president extended his sympathies to the ministry and department of international relations and cooperation, and in particular officials in our Embassy in Paris.

President Ramaphosa said:

“The untimely passing of Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa is a moment of deep grief in which government and citizens stand beside the Mthethwa family.

“Ambassador Mthethwa has served our nation in diverse capacities during a lifetime that has ended prematurely and traumatically.

“In his last tenure of service he has facilitated the deepening of relations between South and the Republic of France, which has produced benefits for individuals and businesses in both countries and advanced our cooperation in the global arena.

“May his soul rest in peace.”

In the same vein, South Africa’s foreign ministry confirmed Mthethwa’s death “with deep sorrow and profound regret” in a statement, expressing condolences to the ambassador’s family.

South Africa’s foreign minister Ronald Lamola said:

“I have no doubt that his passing is not only a national loss but is also felt within the international diplomatic community."

