Ugandan judge Lydia Mugambe has been sentenced to over six years in prison for enslaving a fellow Ugandan

Mugambe exploited the victim while studying at Oxford, forcing her to work without pay

The UK court also ordered to pay compensation to the victim and banned her from contacting her

In a landmark ruling, Lydia Mugambe, a 50-year-old Ugandan national and former United Nations criminal tribunal judge, has been sentenced to six years and four months in prison for enslaving a fellow Ugandan woman.

The case, which has shocked the legal community, involved Mugambe forcing the victim to work without pay while pursuing her PhD in law at the prestigious University of Oxford.

Lydia Mugambe, a Ugandan judge, faces major consequences as a UK court acts over modern-day slavery. Photo credit: X/@EvaNyanzi

Source: Twitter

The court heard that, in addition to forced labour, the victim was also made to provide childcare services for free at Mugambe’s Oxfordshire home in the southeast of England.

According to UK law, victims of modern slavery are entitled to lifelong anonymity, and the victim's identity remains protected.

Mugambe’s manipulation and deceit

Prosecutors revealed that Mugambe exploited her position of power to deceive the victim, a young Ugandan woman, into coming to the UK in 2022.

She misrepresented the nature of the job on the victim's visa application, which falsely stated that the victim was to work as a private servant at the residence of John Leonard Mugewa, the then Deputy High Commissioner of Uganda to the UK.

Mugambe’s involvement in the deception was deemed egregious, as she used her status as a judge and academic to manipulate the victim.

The prosecution noted that Mugambe took advantage of the victim’s lack of understanding of her rights, forcing her into a situation where she was compelled to work without compensation.

Charges and conviction

Mugambe was convicted of four charges related to modern slavery under the UK’s Modern Slavery Act.

The charges included arranging or facilitating travel for exploitation and requiring forced or compulsory labour.

Despite denying the charges and claiming that she had never exploited her compatriot, the judge was found guilty of all counts on March 13, 2025, and sentenced on May 2, 2025.

The court also heard that Mugambe had threatened her victim in an attempt to silence her.

The victim's bravery in speaking out and supporting the prosecution was praised, with the prosecution stating that the judge took full advantage of the young woman’s vulnerable position.

Mugambe ordered to compensate victim

Ugandan judge Lydia Mugambe receives legal action from a UK court over modern slavery charges. Photo credit: @EvaNyanzi

Source: Twitter

In addition to her prison sentence, the Oxford Crown Court ordered Mugambe to pay her victim a compensation sum of £12,160 (approximately $16,140 USD).

The compensation is intended to provide the victim with some closure and assist her in rebuilding her life following the traumatic experience.

The court also imposed an indefinite restraining order, preventing Mugambe from contacting the victim directly or indirectly.

The prosecution expressed hope that the court’s decision would help the victim regain control of her life and find some semblance of justice.

Victim’s fears for her safety

While the legal process has concluded, the victim’s struggle is far from over. The victim, who cannot return to Uganda for fear of retaliation, has expressed her deep concerns about what may happen to her should she return to her home country.

The case has raised serious questions about the vulnerability of migrant workers and the abuses that can occur, even within the ranks of powerful institutions.

Source: Legit.ng