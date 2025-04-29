By Legit.ng News Team

Africa's youth are reshaping how the continent consumes news, and they’re doing it with curiosity, purpose, and a touch of rebellion. As millions of Gen Zs (those born between the mid-1990s and early 2010s) come of age across the continent, their reading habits offer a glimpse into the soul of a generation that refuses to follow old rules.

A new report by Legit, the media group behind top digital news platforms Legit.ng, TUKO News, Briefly News, and YEN News, explored the reading preferences of young adults aged 18 to 24 across Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, and South Africa. Over a two-year period, Legit analyzed more than 8,000 articles with over 12 million views, focusing on what resonates with young Africans online.

'We Want Impact, Not Promises': How Nigerian Gen Z is Redefining News Consumption

Source: Original

'We Want Impact, Not Promises': How Nigerian Gen Z is Redefining News Consumption

Source: Original

Across the four countries where Gen Z readers’ preferences were analyzed, the top political themes of interest include elections, leadership, governance, protests & youth unrest, election campaigns, and the like. This shows that on average, this generation is very keen to have information on political and government issues, which are determinants of their future and well-being.

'We Want Impact, Not Promises': How Nigerian Gen Z is Redefining News Consumption

Source: Original

One thing is clear: Africa’s Gen Z cares. But what they care about and how they express it are evolving. Whether it's stories about people overcoming odds, social media-fueled entertainment, or protests shaking the streets of Nigeria, Gen Z readers across the continent are drawn to content that reflects their reality, fuels their ambition, or voices their frustrations. They're not only scrolling, they're searching for meaning, direction, and something that feels real.

But let’s zoom in on Nigeria, where the data tells a uniquely powerful story about how young Nigerians are tuning into the world, and tuning some of it out as well, as shown below:

Nigerian Gen Z readers have a large interest in stories related to people and personalities.

Business news content still steadily occupies a good part of their content preference.

Between 2024–2025, there has been a sharp decline in political news engagement among Nigerian Gen Z readers, compared to the high interest between 2023–2024.

Interest in educational news content increased between 2024–2025, compared to 2023-2024.

Entertainment content seems to be fairly appealing, but not as it used to be.

Local news does not seem to interest Nigerian Gen Z readers much; they want more.

Nigerian Gen Z is looking for people, not politicians

If you're wondering what gets a Nigerian Gen Z reader to stop scrolling and start reading, the answer is ‘people’. Human interest stories have seen a major spike in engagement among young Nigerians. These are not just celebrity gossip headlines or influencer drama, but raw, personal stories of everyday struggles and triumphs. From tales of perseverance and creativity to pieces exploring social issues and personal identity, this generation is showing a deep hunger for stories that reflect their lives or inspire them to reimagine them.

There’s something personal about this shift. It's as if Gen Z readers are tired of abstract headlines and are instead drawn to narratives that mirror their dreams, fears, and frustrations. They’re not reading the news just to stay informed, they’re reading to feel seen.

Business news still matters

Articles on business, finance, and economic empowerment still draw steady attention. But interestingly, the category no longer leads the pack. While Nigerian Gen Z remains deeply interested in entrepreneurship, money management, and career growth, this interest isn’t growing as fast as their appetite for personal and relatable storytelling.

This might say more about Nigeria’s economic climate than anything else. With high inflation, a volatile job market, and rising living costs, financial content is valuable, but it's also everywhere. Saturation could be setting in, prompting young people to seek content that offers not just survival tips, but hope, empathy, and a break from the noise.

Politics? Not what it used to be

Between 2023–2024, political headlines were everything. From the fever-pitch excitement of the presidential elections to heated conversations about new ministers and court decisions, Gen Z readers, especially those consuming content in Hausa under the “siyasa” tag, were actively plugged into Nigeria’s political drama. But fast-forward to now, that energy has dimmed.

Legit’s report shows a sharp decline in political engagement among young readers in 2024–2025. The spark that lit up in the election year seems to have fazed out, replaced by frustration, disillusionment, and a sense of déjà vu. After months of protests met with silence, or worse, force, many Gen Z Nigerians are no longer interested in promises or political theater. They're watching policy, not politicians. Minimum wage debates, labor strikes, and fuel subsidy removals are now more likely to grab their attention than campaign speeches.

It’s a quiet shift, yet a powerful one. Gen Z is not giving up on politics. They’re just changing the way they engage with it. Less talk, more impact; that is what they hope for now!

Education is climbing, entertainment is cooling

There’s also a noticeable rise in the consumption of educational content among Nigerian Gen Z readers. Whether it’s exam prep, scholarship opportunities, or skill-based learning, young people are doubling down on self-improvement. It’s a practical shift, pointing to a generation that is eager to learn, grow, and get ahead in a challenging environment.

Meanwhile, entertainment, once a dominant category, is gently losing its grip. It’s still there, still enjoyed, but it no longer defines the reading landscape as it once did. Perhaps Nigerian Gen Z is looking for more substance, or simply seeking a better balance between leisure and learning.

A steady pulse on local news

Though not as flashy as celebrity gossip or political upheaval, local news continues to hold its place in Gen Z’s reading list. The interest hasn’t spiked dramatically, but it hasn’t faded either. From city-specific policies to grassroots movements, young Nigerians are quietly paying attention to what’s happening in their communities.

This speaks to a deeper awareness, a desire to stay informed about local developments that affect daily life, even if those stories don’t always go viral.

What does this mean for the future of Nigerian media?

Nigeria’s Gen Z is not a passive audience. They are curious, emotionally intelligent, and politically aware, even when that awareness turns to skepticism. They crave authenticity, reject fluff, and are increasingly shaping the digital media landscape with their clicks, comments, and shares.

For publishers, creators, and leaders, the message is clear: if you want Gen Z’s attention, give them more than noise; give them something real. Because this generation isn’t just consuming news. They’re rewriting the narrative, one article at a time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng