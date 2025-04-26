Legit.ng journalist Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has listed Africa’s poorest countries for 2025 based on GDP per capita (measured by purchasing power parity, or PPP). The report shows that millions of people across the continent still face serious economic hardships.

Many small African nations struggle because their banking systems are weak, resources are limited, and tax policies often discourage new investments.

Bigger countries face challenges like political instability, poor infrastructure, and ongoing conflicts that slow down their growth.

Although there have been improvements in trade and governance in some regions, achieving lasting economic stability remains difficult.

Experts believe that investing more in manufacturing, healthcare, and education could help these countries grow stronger.

Governments and international partners continue to look for long-term solutions to lift more people out of poverty.

How GDP per capita measures countries' wealth

According to Investopedia, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is the total monetary or market value of all the finished goods and services produced within a country’s borders in a specific time period.

To better understand how wealthy or productive a country is for each person, GDP per capita is used. This divides the total GDP by the number of people in the country.

However, GDP per capita doesn’t reflect the differences in living costs between countries. That’s where Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) comes in — it adjusts for local prices and inflation, giving a more accurate picture of how living standards compare across different nations.

Here are the 10 poorest countries in Africa by GDP per capita (PPP) as of February 25, 2025, according to IMF data:

1. South Sudan

GDP-PPP per capita: $960.24

South Sudan, the youngest country in Africa, faces extreme economic hardship worsened by ongoing violence, political unrest, and heavy dependence on oil exports. The country's economy is fragile and easily affected by global price changes, making sustainable development very difficult.

2. Burundi

GDP-PPP per capita: $1,009

Burundi remains one of the poorest countries, with most of its population relying on small-scale farming. Industrial growth is slow, and the country faces problems with trade and access to international markets, keeping economic progress limited.

3. Central African Republic (CAR)

GDP-PPP per capita: $1,314

Years of political instability have made it hard for the Central African Republic to attract investors or build sustainable businesses. Many citizens suffer from food shortages, lack of healthcare, and poor access to education.

4. Malawi

GDP-PPP per capita: $1,765

Malawi’s economy depends largely on agriculture, but environmental challenges like floods and droughts hurt production. Limited industrial growth means fewer jobs, and the country struggles to expand its economy beyond farming.

5. Mozambique

GDP-PPP per capita: $1,787

Mozambique faces frequent natural disasters like cyclones, which harm its economy. Though it is rich in natural resources like gas and minerals, poor management and political issues have slowed progress. Reforms are needed to unlock the country’s full potential.

6. Somalia

GDP-PPP per capita: $1,900

Ongoing insecurity and weak government systems have kept Somalia’s economy fragile. The country struggles to build industries or attract foreign investors, and many citizens lack access to basic services.

7. Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC)

GDP-PPP per capita: $1,908

The DRC has vast natural wealth, including minerals like cobalt and copper. However, corruption, political conflict, and poor infrastructure mean that much of the population still lives in poverty, despite the country’s huge economic potential.

8. Liberia

GDP-PPP per capita: $2,003

Liberia is still recovering from years of civil war and economic crises. Although there have been improvements in governance and rebuilding efforts, widespread poverty remains, and the economy is still very fragile.

9. Madagascar

GDP-PPP per capita: $2,062

Madagascar faces challenges from political instability, low industrial output, and frequent climate disasters like cyclones and droughts. The country’s economy relies heavily on farming and tourism, but investment in industries and infrastructure is needed for real growth.

10. Niger

GDP-PPP per capita: $2,084

Niger deals with rapid population growth, weak industrialization, and the harsh effects of climate change, such as desertification. These factors stretch the country’s limited resources, making it difficult to provide basic services like education and healthcare to its people.

