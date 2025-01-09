Attack on Presidential Palace Left 18 Dead and Six in Custody, Location Announced
- An attack on Chad's presidential palace left 18 assailants dead and six in custody, while one soldier was killed and three were wounded
- The incident occurred while President Mahamat Deby Itno was inside, but authorities quickly brought the situation under control
- The attack coincided with a visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and followed Chad's recent parliamentary elections, which were aimed at restoring democracy
An attack on Chad's presidential palace on January 8 resulted in the deaths of 18 assailants and the detention of six others, with one soldier killed and three wounded, state media reported Thursday.
The incident occurred while Chadian President Mahamat Deby Itno was inside the palace, but authorities quickly brought the situation under control.
Details of the Attack
Foreign Affairs Minister Abderaman Koulamallah assured the public that the situation was under control, stating, "There is no fear," during a live Facebook broadcast from the presidential palace.
Acording to Al Jazeera, the attack coincided with a visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who had earlier congratulated Deby Itno on reestablishing constitutional order.
The attack took place about a week after Chad held parliamentary elections aimed at restoring democracy, although the main opposition party boycotted the polls.
Analysts expect the election results to help Deby Itno consolidate his grip on power.
Background and Reactions
Deby Itno seized power as a military ruler after his father, who led the country for three decades, was killed fighting rebels in 2021.
He won a presidential election last year that international observers deemed not credible. Koulamallah, in a video surrounded by soldiers, stated that the destabilization attempt was put down.
A security source indicated that the attackers were likely members of the Boko Haram armed group, but Koulamallah later described them as drunken "Pieds Nickeles," referencing a French comic about hapless crooks.
The attack comes less than two weeks after Chad's contested general election, marked by low turnout and opposition allegations of fraud.
International and Domestic Implications
The former French colony, rich in oil resources but one of the poorest countries in Africa, recently ended defense and security agreements with France, calling them "obsolete." About 1,000 French military personnel are in the process of being withdrawn from Chad, following similar withdrawals from Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger.
North-Central Africa Country
Chad is a landlocked country in North-Central Africa, bordered by Libya to the north, Sudan to the east, the Central African Republic to the south, Cameroon and Nigeria to the southwest, and Niger to the west.
Known for its diverse cultural heritage, Chad's population comprises various ethnic groups and languages.
The country has a significant oil industry and faces challenges such as political instability, economic development, and social cohesion. The capital and largest city is N'Djamena, which serves as the political and economic hub of the nation.
Chad's recent history includes efforts to transition from military rule to democracy, though it has faced internal conflicts and external threats from armed groups like Boko Haram.
Tinubu Reacts as Chad’s Ruler Wins Election
Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu on Sunday, May 12, extended his "warm congratulations" to the president-elect of Chad, General Mahamat Deby.
The Nigerian leader's message was conveyed through a statement dispatched by Ajuri Ngelale, his official spokesperson.
