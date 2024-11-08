Cristel Nchama, one of the ladies in Baltasar Engonga’s sex tapes, has spoken about after the explicit videos went viral

Nchama had formally filed a complaint with the National Gendarmerie of Malabo (The Armed Forces of Equatorial Guinea)

The heartbroken lady told the court that she wants to know where the videos came from and why Engonga kept them

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Equatorial Guinea - Cristel Nchama, one of the ladies in Baltasar Engonga’s viral sex tapes said she dated the for director general of the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF) for over four years.

Legit.ng recalls that Engonga was arrested for allegedly recording over 400 sextapes including encounters with high-profile figures, sparked public backlash after being leaked online.

Nchama said she dated Baltasar Engonga for over four years Photo credit: X/teonguema

Source: Facebook

Nchama alleged that she was deceived as she filed a formal complaint with the National Gendarmerie of Malabo (The Armed Forces of Equatorial Guinea).

According to Real Equatorial Guinea, Nchama is the first person to file a formal complaint against Engonga.

The complainant alleged that she refused to be filmed by on several occasions but admitted that they recorded some and immediately deleted scenes.

The heartbroken lady demanded that Engonga repair the damages and losses caused by these videos.

“I am humiliated. It is my reputation, my honour. I want to know where these videos came from and why he kept them.”

Speaking further, she admitted that it is normal for two adults to experience a moment of passion and to do crazy things during the act.

Nchama, however, said she does not find it sensible to keep that type of content on a device.

After Nchama's complaint, the National Gendarmerie invited the other women who appeared in the secretly recorded videos to report the cases and file their complaints.

Baltasar Engonga: Actions taken since sextapes

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Equatorial Guinea government took actions after the sex tapes of Engonga went viral.

Vice President Teodoro Mangue ordered regulators and internet service providers to block the circulation of the viral videos.

Mangue also ordered the installation of cameras in the offices of all state officials while urging officials to stop unlawful behaviour

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng