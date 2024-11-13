Libya deports seven Nigerians, others for law violations

No fewer than seven Nigerians have been deported from Libya for breaching the north African country’s laws

Libya also deported three Bangladeshis, and three Ghanaians through the Benina International Airport in Benghazi

The Department for Combating Illegal Migration (DCIM)deported the individuals from the Qanfoudah Immigration Detention Centre

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international

Libya, Benghazi - Libya’s Department for Combating Illegal Migration (DCIM) has deported seven Nigerians, three Bangladeshis, and three Ghanaians via Benina International Airport in Benghazi.

The deportees were detainees from the Qanfoudah Immigration Detention Centre.

Libya’s Department for Combating Illegal Migration (DCIM) oversaw the deportation Photo credit: @rgowans

Source: Twitter

The Migrant Rescue Watch disclosed that the 13 individuals were deported for violating Libyan law.

The agency made this known in a statement via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @rgowanson on Tuesday, November 12.

The deportation took place amid increasing efforts by Libyan authorities to manage illegal migration within their borders.

“DCIM deported 13 migrants (3 Bangladeshis, 3 Ghanaians, and 7 Nigerians) from the Qanfoudah Immigration Detention Centre via Benina International Airport in Benghazi. All individuals were deported for violating laws in force in the Libyan state.”

It is gathered that the DCIM has ramped up deportation activities in partnership with international bodies such as Frontex to address the growing migrant crisis.

Legit.ng recalls that four hundred Nigerians, including 90 females and 310 males, were deported from the United Arab Emirates and arrived in Abuja.

The deportees were received by a coordinated team of officials from various Nigerian agencies at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

This mass repatriation follows the recent lifting of the UAE's visa ban on Nigerians, with more returns expected soon.

103 Nigerians deported from Turkey

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that one hundred and three Nigerians deported from Turkey narrated how they were treated by the Turkish government.

The deportees said the Turkish government detained them for over 11 months before deporting them back home. They arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Friday evening, June 28.

They urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government to intervene and recover their seized valuables.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng