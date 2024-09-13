Four hundred Nigerians, including 90 females and 310 males, have been deported from the United Arab Emirates and arrived in Abuja

The deportees were received by a coordinated team of officials from various Nigerian agencies at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport

This mass repatriation follows the recent lifting of the UAE's visa ban on Nigerians, with more returns expected soon

Four hundred Nigerians, who were deported from the United Arab Emirates, have arrived in Nigeria.

The deportees were received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, by officials from the Office of the National Security Adviser, in collaboration with the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, the National Emergency Management Agency, and other relevant stakeholders.

400 Nigerians deported from UAE arrive in Abuja. Photo credit: X/@abikedabiri

Source: Twitter

The Nigerian Television Authority reported that the group comprised 90 females and 310 males. The reception at the airport was a coordinated effort involving multiple agencies to ensure the safe and orderly return of the deportees.

400 Nigerians deported from UAE arrive in Abuja

On July 16, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) announced that 190 Nigerians had been repatriated, with an additional 250 expected to return soon.

This was disclosed by Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman/CEO of NiDCOM, during a visit to Ambassador Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Nigeria. The visit occurred shortly after the UAE lifted its visa ban on Nigerians.

The return of these deportees marks a significant moment in the ongoing efforts to manage migration and provide support to Nigerians abroad.

3 Nigerians deported from abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a health worker assigned to care for an elderly patient in the UK was sacked for saying prayers for the patient.

A Nigerian girl who was working in the health care unit abroad unfortunately got deported from the United Kingdom. This happened after she was caught praying for the patient instead of carrying out the specific tasks assigned to her.

According to a story shared on Twitter by Dr Olufunmilayo, the lady was not only sacked but was also deported to Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng