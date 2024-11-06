The Equatorial Guinea government has taken action after the sex tapes of the director general of the National Financial Investigation Agency, Baltasar Engonga went viral

Vice-president, Teodoro Mangue, ordered regulators and internet service providers to block the circulation of the viral videos

Mangue also ordered the installation of cameras in the offices of all state officials while urging officials to stop unlawful behaviour

Equatorial Guinea - Vice-president of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Mangue, has promised to carry "severe measures" against government officials who engage in sex in their offices.

Mangue stated this after the over 400 sex tapes of the director general of the National Financial Investigation Agency, Baltasar Engonga, went viral on social media.

Mangue said that having sex in the office constitutes a violation of the code of conduct and the public ethics law. Photo credit: X/teonguema

According to BBC, Mangue said that having sex in the office constitutes a violation of the code of conduct and the public ethics law.

He made this known via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday, November 4.

Below are the severe measures taken after Engonga’s sex tapes went viral.

Immediate suspension of all officials who engage in sexual relations in their offices in the nation’s ministries.

Regulators and internet service providers were ordered to block the circulation of the viral videos.

Government officials are forbidden from engaging in sexual relations in their offices. The civil servants were urged to remain focused on their work towards the development of di kontri.

Sanction the official and dismiss him from his job according to the already existing law against having sexual intercourse in the office.

Installation of cameras for offices of all state officials he urged officials to comply with the law and stop unlawful behaviour.

Authorities for Equatorial Guinea claim said Engonga embezzled 1,223 million CFA francs to his personal accounts during Engonga’s term at ANIF, leading to asset seizures and preventive detention.

Baltasar Engonga: Shehu Sani reacts to sextapes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that former Kaduna central senator, Shehu Sani, has reacted to Engonga's scandal involving over 300 sexual encounters.

Sani calls for prayers for Engonga, triggering mixed reactions from Nigerians, with some supporting him and others criticizing his comments.

