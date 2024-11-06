Kenyan MP Millie Odhiambo has criticized Equatorial Guinean official Baltasar Engonga in Parliament after explicit videos allegedly involving him and over 400 women surfaced online

Members of Kenya's Parliament, led by Millie Odhiambo, have voiced strong reactions to a scandal surrounding Equatorial Guinean official Baltasar Ebang Engonga, following the release of explicit videos reportedly involving him with over 400 women.

Engonga, previously head of Equatorial Guinea's National Agency for Financial Investigation (ANIF), has been suspended amidst the fallout.

Millie Odiambo reacts to Baltasar Engonga videos. Photo credit: X/Chief Baltasar

Source: Twitter

In a parliamentary session, Odhiambo addressed the scandal, questioning the implications of such behavior.

"Honorable members, I would like to make some comments about the case from Equatorial Guinea of a man [Baltasar Engonga] who has been with over 400 women," she stated. "Is he encouraging such bad behavior in this country? We cannot allow such bad behavior because it is discriminatory against women. It has shown that women can also do exactly the same thing."

See the video below:

Millie Odhiambo speaks out on Baltasar Engonga

Odhiambo, known for her outspoken stance on gender equality and social justice, seemed to reference issues involving the chair of the Budget and Appropriations Committee, linking them to broader themes of discrimination and misconduct.

Another member who spoke on the matter suggested skepticism over the videos' authenticity, remarking that it was "hilarious" to see the footage circulate on social media.

Equatorial Guinea Suspends Baltasar Engonga Over Explicit Videos

Equatorial Guinea’s Vice President Teddy Nguema confirmed Engonga's suspension on X (formerly Twitter), condemning the explicit content filmed with government employees.

Nguema stated that all personnel involved in the explicit videos, including women staff members, face immediate suspension.

These actions, he clarified, are in line with strict enforcement of the nation’s Public Ethics Law and Code of Conduct.

Millie Odhiambo Criticizes Gender Discrimination

Odhiambo, a member of Kenya's Orange Democratic Movement, has served in Parliament since 2008. First nominated in 2007, she was later elected to represent the Suba North Constituency.

Often described as "controversial" in the Kenyan press, she has built a reputation for challenging social norms, advocating for gender equality, and addressing sensitive national issues directly.

Baltasar Engonga found with over 300 tapes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Baltasar Engonga, the embattled CEO of Equatorial Guinea's National Agency for Financial Investigation, found himself at the center of attention after a throwback video surfaced online.

The clip showed Engonga, a husband and father of six, dancing energetically at an event, drawing reactions from users on TikTok.

