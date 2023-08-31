The recent military coup in Gabon has continued to generate reactions as it pointed to the growing trend of military takeovers in the African continent

President Bola Tinubu has described it as the spreading of autocracy in the continent, while Atiku Abubakar, the PDP candidate in the 2023 presidential election, called on African leaders to negotiate with the military leaders in the continent

However, MS Ingawa, a public commentator who spoke with Legit.ng on the development, blamed the ousted President Ali Bongo for the military action

FCT, Abuja - The military coup in Gabon has continued to generate reactions among opinion moulders from Nigerians and the international community.

On Wednesday, August 30, she announced the taking over of the government of Gabon, nullifying the election conducted over the weekend, closing the country's borders and shutting down the state's institution.

Analyst faults President Ali Bongo for military action in Gabon Photo Credit: Ali Bongo

President Bola Tinubu has described the development as a contagious autocracy spreading across the continent, adding that the rule of law must not perish in Africa.

On his part, Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, urged the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union (AU) to negotiate the with the military leaders for them to return the barrack.

However, many African leaders have been blamed for the development in the last three years in the African continent due to poor governance, poor management of security and poverty growth, which has always been the excuse for the military coming in.

Why Ali Bongo should be blamed for Gabon coup

Speaking with Legit.ng on the development in Gabon, MS Ingawa, a public analyst, maintained that the development was a big threat to democracy but faulted many African leaders for pushing the people to the wall.

Ingawa said:

"It's a tragedy for democracy. But also, the people are pushed to the wall for having the same family ruling for 56 years."

