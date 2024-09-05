In the 2024 Global Fire Power Index, Nigeria has emerged as the third strongest military force in Africa, showcasing its significant defense capabilities

Egypt leads the continent with the largest active military personnel, followed by Algeria

This ranking reflects a comprehensive evaluation of military strength, including unit quantities, financial resources, and strategic positioning

2024 report: Leading African countries by military manpower. Photo source: Moritz Frankenberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

1. Egypt

Egypt stands out as a powerhouse in African military strength, boasting an impressive 440,000 active personnel. Its prime geographic position and substantial defense investments solidify its role as a crucial player in regional security. This extensive military force shows Egypt's commitment to maintaining its strategic dominance.

2. Algeria

Boasting 325,000 troops, Algeria maintains a robust military presence. The country’s extensive resources and strategic importance in North Africa contribute to its high ranking.

3. Nigeria

Nigeria ranks third with an impressive 230,000 active military personnel, reflecting its significant defense capabilities. The country's vast population and persistent security issues demand a robust military presence. This substantial force depicts Nigeria's commitment to maintaining national and regional stability.

4. Morocco

Known for its advanced military technology, Morocco ranks fourth with 195,800 personnel. The country’s strategic initiatives and modernization efforts bolster its military capabilities.

5. South Sudan

South Sudan, with 185,000 active personnel, ranks fifth. Despite its young age as a nation, it has developed a significant military force to address internal and regional conflicts.

6. Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo)

DR Congo comes in sixth with 166,580 active military members. The country’s vast size and ongoing security issues require a large and active military presence.

7. Ethiopia

With 162,000 active military members, Ethiopia is seventh. The country’s historical military tradition and current security needs drive its substantial military manpower.

8. Eritrea

Eritrea holds the eighth position with 120,000 active personnel. Its strategic location along the Red Sea and compulsory national service contribute to its large military force.

9. Angola

Angola, with 107,000 active personnel, ranks ninth. The country’s oil wealth and regional influence support its significant military investments.

10. Sudan

Completing the top ten, Sudan has 92,000 active military personnel. The country’s strategic location and ongoing conflicts necessitate a considerable military force.

These rankings highlight the diverse military capabilities and strategic priorities of African nations, reflecting their roles in regional and global security dynamics.

