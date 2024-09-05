2024 Rankings: Top 10 African Nations with Largest Active Military Manpower, Nigeria Included
- In the 2024 Global Fire Power Index, Nigeria has emerged as the third strongest military force in Africa, showcasing its significant defense capabilities
- Egypt leads the continent with the largest active military personnel, followed by Algeria
- This ranking reflects a comprehensive evaluation of military strength, including unit quantities, financial resources, and strategic positioning
In the 2024 Global Fire Power Index, Nigeria ranks third among African countries for active military personnel, highlighting its robust defense capabilities.
This ranking is based on an extensive evaluation of over 60 factors, including military unit quantities, financial resources, logistics, and geographic considerations. It also highlights Nigeria's significant role in regional security.
1. Egypt
Egypt stands out as a powerhouse in African military strength, boasting an impressive 440,000 active personnel. Its prime geographic position and substantial defense investments solidify its role as a crucial player in regional security. This extensive military force shows Egypt's commitment to maintaining its strategic dominance.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
2. Algeria
Boasting 325,000 troops, Algeria maintains a robust military presence. The country’s extensive resources and strategic importance in North Africa contribute to its high ranking.
3. Nigeria
Nigeria ranks third with an impressive 230,000 active military personnel, reflecting its significant defense capabilities. The country's vast population and persistent security issues demand a robust military presence. This substantial force depicts Nigeria's commitment to maintaining national and regional stability.
4. Morocco
Known for its advanced military technology, Morocco ranks fourth with 195,800 personnel. The country’s strategic initiatives and modernization efforts bolster its military capabilities.
5. South Sudan
South Sudan, with 185,000 active personnel, ranks fifth. Despite its young age as a nation, it has developed a significant military force to address internal and regional conflicts.
6. Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo)
DR Congo comes in sixth with 166,580 active military members. The country’s vast size and ongoing security issues require a large and active military presence.
7. Ethiopia
With 162,000 active military members, Ethiopia is seventh. The country’s historical military tradition and current security needs drive its substantial military manpower.
8. Eritrea
Eritrea holds the eighth position with 120,000 active personnel. Its strategic location along the Red Sea and compulsory national service contribute to its large military force.
9. Angola
Angola, with 107,000 active personnel, ranks ninth. The country’s oil wealth and regional influence support its significant military investments.
10. Sudan
Completing the top ten, Sudan has 92,000 active military personnel. The country’s strategic location and ongoing conflicts necessitate a considerable military force.
These rankings highlight the diverse military capabilities and strategic priorities of African nations, reflecting their roles in regional and global security dynamics.
Full list of 11 key FG's initiatives
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has continued to roll out different initiatives to support Nigerians from across the different categories of life.
No fewer than eleven key initiatives have been established with functioning websites for Nigerians to apply and register.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Editor) Basit Jamiu is an award-winning journalist and a human interest editor with more than 5 years of experience in the media (Ikeja Bird, Prime Progress, The Movee). He started his journalism career after graduating from Ekiti State University in 2018. He is a 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. He also has professional certificates in Information Management, Technical Writing, Digital Marketing from Google. He can be reached via basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.