The spread of the Christian faith across the world through preaching and evangelism has led to the proliferation of churches.

This has made Christianity one of the world’s most practiced religions cutting across nations, continents, races, etc.

Vatican City boasts of the highest concentration of churches with around 1,700 churches. Photo credit: Eric Bard/Corbis

According to Bscholarly’s rating, certain countries stand out for their sheer number of churches.

The historical, cultural, and social factors of these nations have led to the proliferation of churches in the land, Vanguard reports.

10 countries with the highest number of churches

Vatican City

Vatican City boasts of the highest concentration of churches with around 1,700 churches.

It has more churches per capita than any other country in the world. The city hosts St. Peter’s Basilica, one of the holiest sites for Catholics worldwide.

It is the smallest country in Europe by population with about 1,000 residents.

Rwanda

Rwanda has a Christian population of 93.6%, who are predominantly Roman Catholic.

The East African country is nicknamed “the Jerusalem of Africa” by some Westerners due to its rich history and significant Christian presence.

Malawi

Malawi has approximately 10,000 churches spread across its territory.

The southern African country has the highest number of churches per capita, with one church for every 132 people.

Many of these churches date back to colonial times. The missionaries independently without government support established numerous Catholic churches and chapels.

Angola

Angola is another southern African country on the list with 95% of its population identifying as Christians.

Missionaries played a crucial role in spreading Christianity across Angola, hence, making it the dominant religion in the country.

The majority are Roman Catholics, while the rest are Methodists, Congregationalists, and Baptists.

Romania

Romania is home to approximately 1,800 churches.

Roman history deeply influenced the cultural and ethnic identity of the Southeastern Europe country.

The Orthodox Church, one of the three major Christian denominations, is predominant in Romania.

Italy

Italy is home to a significant number of churches, a testament to its deep-rooted Christian traditions.

It is interesting to know that the Vatican City is located within Rome, Italy.

Poland

Poland is home to over 10,000 churches.

The Central Europe country has a population of 38.5 million people. Its history is steeped in Catholic tradition, which plays a central role in its culture and identity.

Spain

The Church in Spain grew as new members shared their faith with their communities, further solidifying its influence.

The Catholic Church has long played a pivotal role in Spanish history, influencing both political and social landscapes.

Portugal

90% of Portugal’s population identifies as Roman Catholic, making it one of Europe’s most religious countries.

Portugal has a long-standing Christian heritage and maintains strong ties with religious institutions. It offers benefits such as tax rebates for clergy in the country.

São Tomé and Príncipe

The small island nation has a legacy of Portuguese colonialism.

Roman Catholicism is the dominant religion, with 55.7% of the population identifying as Catholic.

