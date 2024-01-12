Full List of 45 Countries Nigerians Can Travel to Without Visa in 2024
- Henley Passport Index data has listed countries that Nigerians can travel to without a visa in 2024
- According to the index, Nigeria ranks 95th on the passport rating website out of 105 countries
- The country ranked below Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Morocco, and others
Nigerian Passport Devalued Further, Ranks Among Worst 20 to Hold in The World
Out of the 104 countries, the Henley Passport Index, which ranks the most powerful passports worldwide, has placed Nigeria in the 95th position among countries with the strongest passports in 2024.
HPI is a worldwide passport ranking that provides a unique and reliable ranking of all passports in the world based on how many countries their holders can visit without a prior visa.
Their index is frequently updated by the research team at Henley & Partners and is based on unique data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the most significant and reliable source of travel information.
The data shows that Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Morocco, Benin Republic, and Namibia, ranked 76th, 83rd, 67th, 65th, 71st, 79th, and 65th, respectively, are ahead of Nigeria.
In addition, the platform has also highlighted approximately 45 countries Nigerians can currently enter without a visa using their passports.
The countries are listed as follows:
1. Barbados
2. Benin
3. Burkina Faso
4. Burundi
5. Cambodia
6. Cameroon
7. Cape Verde Islands
8. Chad
9. Comoro Islands
10. Cook Islands
11. Cote d’Ivoire
12. Djibouti
13. Dominican Republic
14. Fiji
15. Ghana
16. Guinea
17. Guinea-Bissau
18. Haiti
19. Iran
20. Kenya
21. Kiribati
22. Lebanon
23. Liberia
24. Madagascar
25. Maldives
26. Mali
27. Mauritania
28. Mauritius
29. Micronesia
30. Montserrat
31. Mozambique
32. Niger
33. Niue
34. Palau Islands
35. Rwanda
36. Samoa
37. Senegal
38. Sierra Leone
39. Somalia
40. St. Kitts and Nevis
41. The Gambia
42. Timor-Leste
43. Togo
44. Tuvalu
45. Vanuatu
