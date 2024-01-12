Henley Passport Index data has listed countries that Nigerians can travel to without a visa in 2024

According to the index, Nigeria ranks 95th on the passport rating website out of 105 countries

The country ranked below Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Morocco, and others

Out of the 104 countries, the Henley Passport Index, which ranks the most powerful passports worldwide, has placed Nigeria in the 95th position among countries with the strongest passports in 2024.

HPI is a worldwide passport ranking that provides a unique and reliable ranking of all passports in the world based on how many countries their holders can visit without a prior visa.

Their index is frequently updated by the research team at Henley & Partners and is based on unique data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the most significant and reliable source of travel information.

The data shows that Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Morocco, Benin Republic, and Namibia, ranked 76th, 83rd, 67th, 65th, 71st, 79th, and 65th, respectively, are ahead of Nigeria.

In addition, the platform has also highlighted approximately 45 countries Nigerians can currently enter without a visa using their passports.

The countries are listed as follows:

1. Barbados

2. Benin

3. Burkina Faso

4. Burundi

5. Cambodia

6. Cameroon

7. Cape Verde Islands

8. Chad

9. Comoro Islands

10. Cook Islands

11. Cote d’Ivoire

12. Djibouti

13. Dominican Republic

14. Fiji

15. Ghana

16. Guinea

17. Guinea-Bissau

18. Haiti

19. Iran

20. Kenya

21. Kiribati

22. Lebanon

23. Liberia

24. Madagascar

25. Maldives

26. Mali

27. Mauritania

28. Mauritius

29. Micronesia

30. Montserrat

31. Mozambique

32. Niger

33. Niue

34. Palau Islands

35. Rwanda

36. Samoa

37. Senegal

38. Sierra Leone

39. Somalia

40. St. Kitts and Nevis

41. The Gambia

42. Timor-Leste

43. Togo

44. Tuvalu

45. Vanuatu

