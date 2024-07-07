A new chairman may emerge at the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) 65th Ordinary Session meeting in Abuja

This is because President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s tenure as ECOWAS Chairman will elapse on Tuesday, July 9, 2024

The presidents and representatives of 12 member states will converge to pick a new chairman on Sunday, July 7

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will step aside as the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Authority of Heads of State and Government on Tuesday, July 9.

The Nigerian president, Tinubu’s tenure comes to an end today (Sunday).

Tinubu is expected to pass on the torch to another leader at the 65th Ordinary Session of the Authority currently holding at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Nigerian Tribune reports.

Legit.ng recalls that Tinubu was unanimously endorsed as ECOWAS chairman in July 2023 at the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau.

It was gathered that presidents and representatives of 12 member states will converge on the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, for an Extraordinary Summit on Sunday, July 7.

The meeting would likely see the West African leaders pick a new chair to steer the affairs of the bloc for the next year, The Punch reports.

However, there are indications that Tinubu’s tenure may be extended to give him time to possibly win back Niger Republic, Mali and Burkina Faso back to the Commission.

A Presidency source who spoke on condition of anonymity said:

“Some people say he should hand over and others say he should continue. But they will decide tomorrow.”

