President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said Nigeria and ECOWAS are waiting to receive Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso, and Niger Republic as the brother that you are.

Tinubu said the door of dialogue remains open despite recent coups and withdrawal from the regional body

The Nigerian leader said peaceful, strong and united West Africa holds deep meaning for the people.

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) remain open to dialogue with Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso, and Niger Republic despite recent coups.

As reported by Arise TV, Tinubu stated while addressing African leaders at the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Saturday, February 17.

Legit.ng recalls that the military rulers of Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso withdrew their countries from the ECOWAS with immediate effect. The three countries claimed their economic interests were not guaranteed.

The Nigerian leader said disagreements over the unconstitutional changes of government should not mean a permanent rupture of the abiding lines of regional affinity and cooperation, Vanguard reported.

“The drive for a peaceful, strong, and united West Africa is bigger than any one person or group of people. The bonds of history, culture, commerce, geography, and brotherhood hold deep meaning for our people.

“Thus, out of the dust and fog of misunderstanding and acrimony, we must seize the chance to create a new people-centric era of trust and accord.

“To all who care to listen, I declare that if you come to the table to discuss important matters in good faith, you will find Nigeria and ECOWAS already sitting there waiting to greet you as the brother that you are.”

