Zimbabwean President, Emmerson Mnangagwa has been lambasted for donating bicycles to village heads as Christmas gift

The donation has been described by many on social media as embarrassing as photos of the event continue to trend

The First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa also donated Christmas hampers to the wives of Village Heads

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Zvishavane, Zimbabwe - The Christmas season is known to be a time of giving and celebration and that’s exactly what Zimbabwean President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, did by donating 54 bicycles to village heads.

The nation’s Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting announced it via its X page (formerly known as Twitter) @InfoMinZW, on Tuesday, December 26.

Zimbabwean President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has been slammed for donating 54 bicycles to village heads as Christmas gift Photo Credit:@InfoMinZW

Source: Twitter

According to the post, President Mnangagwa donated the bicycles to Chief Mapanzure, at Lundi Primary School in Zvishavane, who is to distribute them to the village heads.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The wives of Village Heads were also given Christmas hampers by First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa.

"Today, His Excellency President Mnangagwa @edmnangagwa donated 54 bicycles to Chief Mapanzure, at Lundi Primary School in Zvishavane. The bicycles will be distributed to village heads.

"Also present was the First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa, who donated Christmas hampers to the wives of Village Heads present at the event."

Reactions

Reactions have continued to trail the 54 bicycle donations to the village heads in Zimbabwe as a Christmas gift.

@SinatraGunda

"Remove this, it's embarrassing .54 bicycles and the cost of sending your Entourage there. Do you guys even do a cost benefit analysis?"

@SimonTshuma1

"In this age still distributing biycles. Am sure the President can afford ma Honda Fit for every Village in the country."

@NdeteStanley

"Thank you for your generosity, Mr President.. may you continue being kind hearted"

Zimbabwe: President Mnangagwa Appoints Son, Nephew as Deputy Ministers

Meanwhile.Legit.ng reported that President Mnangagwa faced backlash following the appointment of his son and nephew into his cabinet.

Mnangagwa appointed his son, David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa, as the deputy finance minister and his nephew, Tongai Mafidhi Mnangagwa, was also named deputy minister of tourism and hospitality, which makes up his 26-member cabinet list.

Reports confirmed that David Mnangagwa recently graduated from the University of Zimbabwe with a law degree.

Source: Legit.ng