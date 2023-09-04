The newly inaugurated interim leader of Gabon, Brice Nguema, has vowed to conduct another election that would be free and fair

He stated this during his inauguration speech in Libreville on Monday, September 4, after he was sworn in

During his speech, General Nguema declared that his coup that toppled President Ali Bongo would be taught in schools

Gabon, Libreville - General Brice Nguema, the freshly inaugurated interim leader of the Republic of Gabon, has promised to conduct a free and fair election for the citizens.

As reported by BBC, Nguema stated this during his inauguration speech but failed to mention when he would transition power back to civilian rule.

During his inauguration, Gabon coup leader Brice Nguema stated that his coup would be taught in schools. Photo Credit: AFP

The inauguration of General Nguema means the 55-year Bongo dynasty would continue as he is the first cousin of the ousted President Ali Bongo, who was displaced from power last week.

Bongo was in his 14th year as President of Gabon, a seat he took over after the demise of his father, Omar Bongo, who was at the helm of affairs for 41 years.

In his speech, he referenced the names of African greats like South African's Archbishop Desmond Tutu, former Ghanaian leader Jerry Rawlings, and French statesman Charles Fe Gaulle.

Gabonese schools to teach about General Nguema's coup

General Nguema stated that his action, which he described as patriotic, would be taught in schools as part of their history lessons.

His speech also confirmed that the country would hold a referendum for a new constitution, a new penal code, and a fresh electoral body.

He said the new government would free all political prisoners during the live telecast televised nationwide in Gabon.

The coup in Gabon has now brought the list of African nations under military government to six. It is also the second coup in 2023 after that of the Republic of Niger, which saw the ouster of President Mohamed Bazoum.

Meanwhile, Gabon has been suspended as a member of the African Union (AU) due to the coup and has been critiqued by the United Nations (UN) and France.

Coup: Gabon junta announces ‘immediate’ reopening of borders, gives reason

In another development, three days after the military took over power from Bongo, Gabon has reopened its borders.

The army spokesman in the Central African country confirmed the development on Saturday, September 2, on national TV.

Bongo was elected in 2009, taking over from his late father, Omar, who came to power in 1967 but was removed by the military officers on Wednesday, August 30.

