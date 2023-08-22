General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) has briefed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu about the outcome of his meeting with the military junta in the Niger Republic

Nigeria's former military Head of State said nobody wants to go to war and hopes diplomacy resolves the crisis in the Niger Republic

Abdulsalami said the coup plotters made their points during the meeting which he has conveyed to the ECOWAS chairperson.

State House, Abuja- A former head of state, Abdulsalami Abubakar, has given a new update about the situation in Niger Republic after he visited the military junta in the landlocked country.

Abdulsalami, who led a delegation to the Niger Republic on Saturday, August 19, said discussions with the coup plotters have been faithful and diplomatic interventions to restore constitutional order will succeed, TheCable reported.

Coup D’état: Abdulsalami briefs Tinubu about visit to Niger Republic Photo Credit:@BashirAhmaad

Source: Twitter

He stated this after meeting with President Bola Tinubu, chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Tuesday, August 22.

“I must say that our visit to Niger has been very fruitful and that it has opened an avenue to start talking and hopefully we’ll get somewhere.”

Niger military junta made their points

Speaking about the meeting, Abdulsalami said the military junta made their points which he has conveyed to the ECOWAS chairperson.

Niger coup: Nobody wants war

He said nobody wants to go to war and hopes that diplomacy won't fail in resolving the crisis in Niger Republic

“He will now consult with his colleagues and then the ding-d*ng starts and we’ll get somewhere hopefully,” he added.

“Hopefully, diplomacy will see the better of this. Nobody wants to go to war, it doesn’t pay anybody, but then again, our leaders have said if all fails and I don’t think all will fail, we’ll get somewhere we’ll get out of this mess.”

