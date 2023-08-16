Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, Niger’s military-appointed prime minister, made an unannounced visit to neighbouring Chad

Zeine said he brought a message of “good neighbourliness and good fraternity” from the head of Niger’s regime

Niger has been in the eye of the storm since July as the power impasse continues in the French-speaking nation

N'Djamena, Niger Republic - Niger's military-appointed prime minister, Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, has reiterated that his country is in the process of transition.

Zeine spoke when he visited neighbouring Chad on Tuesday, August 15. There, he met with President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, Reuters reported.

Niger's military-appointed PM visits neighbouring Chad.

Source: Getty Images

Niger's transitional PM speaks after Chad visit

Zeine, a civilian appointed following the coup in Niger on July 26, handed Deby a "message" from his country's military regime, a report by the VOA Africa also noted.

Zeine said:

"We are in a process of transition.

"We have explained the ins and outs, reiterated our willingness to remain open and to talk to all parties, but we have insisted on the need for the country to be independent.

"We have to say it: it is a sovereign country. We should talk with all partners who understand that."

“Niger can thwart ECOWAS sanctions”, PM says

